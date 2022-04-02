ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius Post-Credit Scenes Explained (As Best As We Possibly Can)

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike how Sony Pictures decided to do a week before the film was released, we're talking SPOILERS for Morbius below! As with every Marvel movie, Sony Pictures' new film Morbius has a couple of post-credit scenes that set up what's potentially up next for the film franchise, but frankly what happens...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Morbius Movie First Reactions Reveal a Disappointing Spider-Man Spinoff

If Morbius is a Living Vampire, the first reactions to Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff starring Jared Leto are a stake to the heart. Seemingly set in the home universe of Tom Hardy's lethal protector Venom, Sony's Morbius sinks its teeth into the box office when the Spidey-less spinoff opens exclusively in theaters on April 1 (March 31 in the UK). But will audiences bite? Social reactions out of an advanced fan screening in the United Kingdom are calling Morbius — which stars Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson — "about as bad as you were expecting."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WB Reportedly Eyeing Netflix Star as The Batman Universe's Harley Quinn

A new Harley Quinn actress is arriving in the DC universe. There's no denying that Warner Bros. struck gold with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and with the unprecedented success the Matt Reeves-directed film is currently enjoying, it surely open the doors for more stories to be explored. Now, it looks like the Batverse is truly on its way to becoming a full-blown shared universe, spawning various spinoff projects. The latest report swirling around the internet is that Matt Reeves will also be bringing beloved DC anti-hero Harley Quinn to the mix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Michael Keaton
ComicBook

Morbius Actor Matt Smith Still Doesn't Understand His Own Marvel Character

Morbius is set to make its way into theaters next month and actors are currently doing their press rounds. Jared Leto, the star of the film, has already done a few interviews revealing some interesting things like who he'd want his character to team-up with, as well as if he'd want to return as the Joker. Now, his Morbius co-stars are divulging some interesting things as filming begins.
MOVIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Marvel#Mcu#Venom
thebrag.com

Fans react to Jared Leto’s new anti-hero flick, ‘Morbius’

The first reactions to Sony’s latest Spider-verse instalment Morbius are hitting social media feeds… and they aren’t great. Long-delayed by the pandemic, the newest addition to the Marvel multiverse — which now includes Tom Hardy’s Venom and Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web — brings House of Gucci star Jared Leto into the fold as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jared Leto Picks a Spider-Man For Morbius to Face

Whether or not Marvel's vampire known as Morbius will come face to face with Spider-Man remains to be seen. However, Sony Pictures has been leaning into Spider-Man connections through the marketing materials of their Morbius movie which has fueled plenty of speculation. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is more than one actor playing the wallcrawler as Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all reprised their Spider-Man roles. Morbius star Jared Leto wants to zee his vampire square up with the newest Spidey of the bunch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa talks Jared Leto staying in character: "I almost never saw him getting into the role"

Jared Leto's reputation for method acting precedes him – and his latest film, the Sony/Marvel venture Morbius, naturally involved the actor going deep into his role. Leto's last foray into the superhero genre was 2016's Suicide Squad, in which he played the Joker. Rumors swirled about the strange gifts Leto was sending his co-stars while in character as the Clown Prince of Crime, including a live mouse for co-star Margot Robbie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Punisher: Disney+ Removes Show's Stan Lee Tribute

Days after inadvertently censoring the bloodiest scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have noticed Disney+ has edited another one of its Marvel shows. While the content itself remains unaltered, one moment in The Punisher Season 2 has been changed to remove mention of Stan Lee. Released shortly...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Morbius’ Director Daniel Espinosa On Jared Leto’s Bloody Marvel Debut; Zack Snyder’s Fan Fave Oscar Wins & ‘Moon Knight’ – Hero Nation Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Sony’s dive into the deeper waters of Marvel with vampire anti-hero Morbius looks to be shaping up to be a new franchise for the Culver City studio. Industry estimates are pegging around $17M today with a shot at an opening north of $40M for the $75M feature production. Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa wowed Sony execs with his work on the Ryan Reynolds-Jake Gyllenhaal-Rebecca Ferguson movie Life, and landed the Morbius directing job. You can listen to our intriguing chat with Espinosa here: He talks with us on Hero Nation today about connecting the movie to the greater Spider-Man edges of the MCU universe, how...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares Distorted Adam Warlock Set Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just dropped a set photo of Adam Warlock from Volume 3. Because today is April Fool's Day, the filmmaker didn't get a clean look at Will Poulter's highly-anticipated Marvel character. It's a bunch of colors swirling, but some enterprising photo editor is trying to work their magic right now. Fans just want to see any shred of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But, at this point, the hype will have to linger as the Holiday Special looms later this year. However, Gunn was not done teasing MCU fans on Friday. He also tweeted about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to Walt Disney World soon. The park is teasing a big reveal on Monday with a short clip. So, there is all kinds of fun in store for fans of the dysfunctional cosmic Marvel family this year. Check out the image down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Changed Morbius (Exclusive)

Morbius has been subjected to many delays since its first trailer dropped in January of 2020. A theater shutdown and other causes have pushed the film back to a final release date of April 1, 2022. However, one recent delay saw the film pushed back to this new date when it looked like it was going to hit theaters on January 21, just a few weeks after Spider-Man: No Way Home. This most recent Morbius delay prompted fans to suspect there may be some last minute changes being made to the film to build on the massive success of the Spider-Man success and there may be some truth to that, as Morbius director Daniel Espinosa tells it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Reacts to Disney+ Debut

The Defenders line-up of characters have officially made their way to the Disney+ streaming service after leaving their original home at Netflix. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher are all streaming now and the stars are all coming out in celebration. Disney+ revealed multiple videos featuring the stars of the series sharing their excitement for fans to rewatch or watch their shows on the streaming service. Now, The Punisher star Jon Bernthal has officially reacted to the series' Disney+ review.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Morbius’ Brings in $5.5 Million From IMAX Screenings

It is hard to believe that Sony’s next Spider-verse movie Morbius is finally out and, despite some rather poor reviews, this Spider-Man villain managed to have a decent weekend at the box office. The film is currently projected to make around $40 million in its domestic opening weekend, but Morbius has made $5.5 Million in its global IMAX showings already.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy