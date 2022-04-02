ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Evers signs contract on major reconstruction of La Crosse intersection

By Leah Rivard
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A major intersection in La Crosse is getting an upgrade.

Governor Tony Evers signed off on an $8.8 million contract to reconstruct the intersection of Highway 35 and US 14/61, between Garner Place and Sunnyside Drive.

Chippewa Concrete Services from Chippewa Falls is the prime contractor.

Work begins in mid-April on a multi-lane roundabout at the main intersection. A single-lane roundabout will be installed at Sunnyside Drive.

During construction, improvements will be made to water and sanitary systems, storm sewer systems, lighting, and road signs.

Highway 35 will remain open during construction, but with lane restrictions and temporary signals.

Depending on weather conditions, the project is scheduled to be completed in December.

More information on this project and other road projects can be found at 511wi.gov .

There will be a public information meeting on Wednesday, April 6th, starting at 4 p.m. at All Star Lanes & Banquets .

WisDOT wants to remind drivers that using handheld phones in work zones is illegal. Drivers should slow down, be patient, and pay attention when passing through work areas.

