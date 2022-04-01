Vote for Derby County's best player of the 1990s

Vote from the list of 10 Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April. If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote. 1999 -...
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester United have sounded out Mauricio Pochettino about becoming the club's next manager. Senior United figures are believed to have spoken to Pochettino this week about him replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. Manchester City have offered...
There will be tension in the air when Cardiff City host Swansea City this weekend, with Welsh football's biggest club contest bringing its usual blend of apprehension and anticipation. The fact that neither team has anything significant to play for in the final stages of the Championship season is irrelevant.
Jadon Sancho will shine in a Manchester United win over Leicester, says Jones Knows who is back with his array of insight, analysis, tips and predictions. Roy Hodgson's style of football has a habit of frustrating the opposition - but Jurgen Klopp's teams rarely have problems against Roy's low block.
It is 50 years since Derby County won the Football League title for the first time under legendary manager Brian Clough. The Rams finished a point clear of Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City. And they famously won the title a week after playing their final game of the season...
The Premier League returns this weekend and Manchester City make the short journey into deepest Lancashire as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor. The blues are looking for the three points that will keep them ahead of Liverpool, who are one point behind, but take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday in a lunchtime kick-off that could see the City start the match in second place.
Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
March 31 (Reuters) - Manchester United will face rivals Liverpool as part of their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia in July, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. United will meet Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before flying to Australia to play A-League team Melbourne Victory on July...
Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
Liverpool are taking on Watford at Anfield as they seek to move top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to move within a point of leaders Manchester City, and victory here would send them above City at least until pep Guardiola’s side take on Burnley at 3pm. Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back missed the international break with a hamstring injury, but the England international starts on the bench with Joe Gomez playing from the beginning of the match. “Physically he should be...
Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies is set to be available after he returned to the club following Wales' win over Austria as a precaution. Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon will return to training next week. Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar have both trained after withdrawing from international duty...
Shrewsbury loan star Tyrese Fornah admits he saw quality in the side he joined in January – despite a winless run. The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest prospect has earned rave reviews for recent displays in Town colours. Fornah had to wait more than a month from his debut for the...
Jurgen Klopp says playing the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley - despite there being no direct trains to London - is "one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard". The Reds face City at Wembley on April 16 despite engineering works meaning no trains...
Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
The battle for the Premier League title this season is a tight one, with champions Manchester City just one point ahead of Liverpool. But take away the decisions made by the VAR (video assistant referee) and the pendulum swings -- with Jurgen Klopp's men two points better off than their title rivals and up into top spot.
Tries: Makinson 2, Hurrell, Dodd, Lomax Goals: Percival 3. Super League champions St Helens put their shock first defeat of the season at new boys Toulouse behind them as they ran in five tries to win in some style at Leeds. The Rhinos have now lost all five games at...
Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
Comments / 0