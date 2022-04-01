ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Vote for Derby County's best player of the 1990s

BBC
 13 hours ago

Vote from the list of 10 Rams stars to have won the player of the year award in that time - the vote will close at 23:00 BST on 16 April. If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote. 1999 -...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino sounded out by Manchester United - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester United have sounded out Mauricio Pochettino about becoming the club's next manager. Senior United figures are believed to have spoken to Pochettino this week about him replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford. Manchester City have offered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Saunders
Person
Marco Gabbiadini
Person
Peter Schmeichel
SB Nation

Burnley v Manchester City – The Opposition

The Premier League returns this weekend and Manchester City make the short journey into deepest Lancashire as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor. The blues are looking for the three points that will keep them ahead of Liverpool, who are one point behind, but take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday in a lunchtime kick-off that could see the City start the match in second place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dean Smith urges Norwich players to fight for Premier League survival

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Watford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool welcome Watford to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. Mohamed Salah scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool routed their opponents 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October and come into today’s match in equally imperious form, having won their last nine league games in succession. In fact, Liverpool are still challenging for an unprecedented quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals and FA Cup semi-finals. Follow Liverpool vs Watford LIVE!Watford, however, are mired in the depths of a relegation fight, with three points separating Roy Hodgson’s side from safety, even after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Derby County#Manchester United#Bbc News#Italian#Southend United#The Premier League#Crystal Palace#Sunderland
BBC

Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Trent Alexander-Arnold starts on bench

Liverpool are taking on Watford at Anfield as they seek to move top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to move within a point of leaders Manchester City, and victory here would send them above City at least until pep Guardiola’s side take on Burnley at 3pm. Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back missed the international break with a hamstring injury, but the England international starts on the bench with Joe Gomez playing from the beginning of the match. “Physically he should be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies is set to be available after he returned to the club following Wales' win over Austria as a precaution. Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon will return to training next week. Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka and Fabian Schar have both trained after withdrawing from international duty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Shropshire Star

Tyrese Fornah always saw quality in Shrewsbury squad

Shrewsbury loan star Tyrese Fornah admits he saw quality in the side he joined in January – despite a winless run. The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest prospect has earned rave reviews for recent displays in Town colours. Fornah had to wait more than a month from his debut for the...
SOCCER
BBC

Premier League: Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea highest spenders on agent fees

Premier League clubs paid out more than £272.6m to football agents during 2021-22, with league leaders Manchester City the biggest spenders. City, who signed Jack Grealish for £100m last summer and secured a number of their star players on new deals, paid just over £35m to agents between 2 February 2021 and 31 January 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy