BALTIMORE, MD—A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after robbing the same bank branch twice in one week. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake has sentenced Lloyd Phillip Simon, 71, of Baltimore, to 70 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for two 2019 bank robberies. Judge Blake also ordered Simon to pay restitution in …

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO