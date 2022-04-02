ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk Santa helps Winterset tornado victims

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13 NEWS – It isn’t just volunteers giving Madison County a hand after a tornado tore through. There’s also an effort to help storm victims replace what was lost.

Saint Nick look-alike ‘Norwalk Santa’ helps families year-round through community donations by connecting people who are in need with those who want to give.

Since the tornado happened so close to Norwalk, he says it makes people want to help out their neighbors.

“I think that hit home with a lot of people, wanting to reach out and help,” Thomas Guthrie, who many know as Norwalk Santa, said. “And that’s the way Norwalk is, always been that way. It’s a good community.”

You can connect with Norwalk Santa on Facebook , check out his website , or donate to his Venmo: @NorwalkSanta.

IN THIS ARTICLE
