ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Infinite Storm’ is a Decent Story of Survival Empowered by the Performance of Naomi Watts -Movie Review

By Rick Rice
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature can create a living hell on our planet, but the sheer will to survive can make almost any ordeal bearable. Infinite Storm is a movie that tells the story of a dire circumstance that pitted two individuals into a desperate battle between surviving their situation or falling victim to...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Pine Calls Dungeons & Dragons Movie a Mix of Game of Thrones and Princess Bride

Actor Chris Pine has provided fans with a much-needed Dungeons & Dragons movie update. Speaking with Collider earlier this week, Pine provided some juicy nuggets about the tone and feel of the upcoming fantasy movie, which will release early next year. The new movie is directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and will attempt to adapt the popular game franchise into live-action form. When asked about the movie, Pine wouldn't divulge any new details about the plot of the movie, but he did seem to indicate that it would have a more light-hearted tone.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

10 Movies With Wild Plot Twists To Stream On Netflix

Who doesn't love a good twist? If done right, twists can enhance the story and keep things interesting. They can turn a great movie into an unforgettable one like Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back. Or they can even elevate a mediocre film into a decent, memorable flick. Twists keep audiences...
MOVIES
Y-105FM

The New Horror Movie ‘X’ Already Has a Prequel That Was Shot in Secret

Ti West's new horror film X — which centers on an adult film crew in 1979 rural Texas — already has a finished prequel. Starring Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), the film follows the crew as their reclusive hosts catch them “in the act,” resulting in a fight for their lives. Following its debut at the SXSW Film Festival, West has revealed that he plans to expand on his budding franchise.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Naomi Watts
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Page Six

Power of the Dunst! How Jesse Plemons fell for fiancée Kirsten

When Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons step on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27, after both scoring Oscar nominations, they won’t be alone. In fact, it will be a family affair as their parents and siblings are joining them to celebrate the success of their movie “The Power of the Dog,” Page Six is told.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Scream: Kristen Stewart Reflects on Nearly Joining Franchise, Weighs in on Upcoming Sequel

Actor Kristen Stewart has starred in her fair share of horror films, but one opportunity that she passed on was the opening scene of Scream 4, as she wasn't interested in attempting to recapture the effectiveness of Drew Barrymore's death in the original Scream. That sequel ended up taking a different approach to the opening scene, using multiple actors instead of just one, with Stewart going on to address whether she'd be interested in returning to the franchise if the chance arose, noting that she would at least read the script. Scream 6 is slated to start shooting this summer.
MOVIES
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Newport Buzz

(WATCH) The Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is here and it’s AMAZING!!!

Check out the latest trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
NEWPORT, RI
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
People

Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

John Wick, Fast And Furious And Tons Of Other Action Movies Are On Sale, Plus Other Friday Deals

Fight scenes, explosions, and ridiculous stunts are some of the best spectacles to witness on the big screen. Action movies simply hit audiences differently. Luckily for us, Microsoft is currently running a huge sale on Action movies. They have indie hits like Guns Akimbo and One Night In Bangkok, classics like Scarface and Escape From New York, as well as rental options and tons of bundles from your favorite actors and action-packed franchises.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Make the Case: Denzel Washington Deserves Best Actor for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Twenty years ago this month—still early in this godforsaken Willennium—most Oscar bettors and prognosticators were predicting a historic, if slightly anticlimactic, finish to that season’s Best Actor race. Russell Crowe, who had won the year prior for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, was poised to win again, this time for portraying mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard’s mawkish A Beautiful Mind. It would make him the third man (after Spencer Tracy for Captains Courageous and Boys Town in 1938 and ’39 and Tom Hanks for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1994 and ’95) to win that award in consecutive years. All indications were that the statuette was Crowe’s: He took the corresponding categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, beating each of his four fellow Oscar nominees at least once.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Turning Hit Charlie Hunnam Movie Into a TV Show

Netflix is in talks to develop a series based on Guy Ritchie's hit movie The Gentlemen. Ritchie is involved in the project and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. The Gentlemen hit theaters in 2020 and stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, and Henry Goulding. McConaughey starred in The...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy