ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Caleb Griffin looks to earn starting kicker job to play in front of home crowd

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBrhK_0exB3zOg00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois special teams has been a strong point for the Illini in recent years, going back to former Illini Chase McLaughlin who has made a career kicking in the NFL, to last year with James McCourt and Blake Hayes delivering memorable moments kicking and punting.

Specifically with McCourt moving on, that leaves an opportunity for Danville native Caleb Griffin. The former Viking has been waiting on the wings for four seasons, but he will have to compete for the job with two freshmen. What Griffin has going for him is a deep connection to Central Illinois.

“One of the reasons I committed here was so I could play at home in front of teachers, and family and friends from high school,” says Griffin. “If I leave, I didn’t accomplish that. So that was one my goals is to be able to play in front of my family, in front of my people and I hope that I can accomplish that this fall.”

Griffin has made one field goal and five extra points in his Illini career so far.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

WCIA
WCIA

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Wcia#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Michigan Player Uses 2 Words To Describe Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Grandchildren Of Duke’s Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in either the last or second to last game of his college basketball career on Saturday night. Coach K and the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils are set to take on longtime rival North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, in a national semifinal game at the Final Four in New Orleans. With a win, Coach K and Duke will be off to the national championship game. With a loss, the Blue Devils will be going home – and Coach K’s career will be over.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 2 Notable “Surprise” Teams For Next Season

We’re still several months away from the 2022 college football, but ESPN has already named a few teams that could surprise us this fall. ESPN’s David Hale went with a risky pick, selecting Nebraska as his “surprise team” for the 2022 season. He ultimately believes Scott Frost’s squad can make a bowl game in Year 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

The Officiating At The Final Four Is Getting Crushed

On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas entered its Final Four contest against No. 2 Villanova as a four-point favorite. The Jayhawks ruled the early part of the first half, jumping out to a 38-19 lead at one point. It looked like Kansas might run away with the game and earn a trip to the NCAA title game very early.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Controversial Foul Called In Duke vs. UNC Tonight

It wouldn’t be a March Madness game in 2022 without a questionable call from the officials, right? In a hotly contested battle of bluebloods, Duke fans were not too happy with the refs when big man Theo John found himself in foul trouble early after some physical play in the post with Armando Bacot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy