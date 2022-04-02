ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Animal Collective at The Greek Theatre on May 20th

By Conny Chavez
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Collective announced their tour alongside Spirit of the Beehive which will run from May to June across the U.S. The tour includes one stop in Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theater on May 20th, this is the only date that Animal Collective will...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Animal Collective, back onstage, offering new ways to bend time and space

There’s only one way to travel through time on this shared rock of ours: forward. Listening to music offers some time-bending loopholes. Rewind. Fast forward. Skip. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. On Sunday night at 9:30 Club, Animal Collective showed why, for nearly two decades, they’ve set the pace as one...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Collective#The Greek Theater#Spirit Of The Beehive#Time Skiffs#A European Tour#The Greek Theatre Address
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Alice Cooper, St. Paul, Animal Collective, Koe Wetzel, Sunstar and more

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Robb Flynn cover Black Sabbath onstage with a tribute band

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn recently took to the stage to perform Black Sabbath covers with tribute band Back Stabbath – and fan footage of the night has now emerged. Flynn made the appearance – accompanied by former Forbidden bandmate, guitarist Craig Locicero – as part of his friend ‘Crummy’ Joe Cabral’s 60th birthday celebration, on March 19.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Tomo Koizumi has shifted to an annual schedule, choosing to reveal a new batch of his confectionery dresses just once a year. This time around, Koizumi partnered with Rakuten and Tokyo Fashion Week, staging a live show at Tokyo’s Edition Hotel with a small audience. Guests were treated to his latest and greatest red carpet frocks—and yes, these are pieces truly destined for the step-and-repeat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cleveland Scene

Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre

Sixteen local musicians will team up for Won’t Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates. the Music of Tom Petty, a special tribute concert that takes place on Saturday, May 21, at the Goodyear Theater in Akron. Locals such as Shanna Delaney (By Light We Loom), Corey King (Ohio Weather Band), Jackie...
AKRON, OH
MONTCO.Today

Norristown’s Theatre Horizon Excited to Debut 2022 Season With TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever, Athena on May 19

Theatre Horizon, an award-winning professional theater company located in Norristown, is thrilled to announce their 2022 season, featuring the highly-anticipated regional premiere of James Ijames’ TJ Loves Sally 4 Ever and the long-awaited production of Gracie Gardner’s Athena, originally scheduled for the 2020-21 Theatre Horizon season. “We are...
NORRISTOWN, PA
NME

ABBA announce new career-spanning album box set

ABBA have announced details of a new career-spanning box set which will celebrate their nine studio albums. The Swedish pop group returned in November with their ninth studio album ‘Voyage’, marking their first LP since 1981’s ‘The Visitors’. ABBA have now shared details of ‘The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy