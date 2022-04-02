ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls makes it three straight victories against Rigby with a doubleheader sweep

By Eric Moon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the second straight day, the Idaho Falls Tigers' bats could not be stopped, as the Tigers took down the Rigby Trojans 16-3 and 14-9 at Melaleuca Field Friday. Idaho Falls...

KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Sterling Lipscomb, Andrew Fox lead Shadle Park in baseball sweep of East Valley

Roundup of Saturday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Shadle Park 12, East Valley 1 (1st game): Sterling Lipscomb had three hits and three RBIs and the Highlanders (5-2, 1-1) beat the Knights (2-4, 1-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Beckett Ensminger had two hits with an RBI and Corey Hendren struck out five in a complete game.
SPOKANE, WA
Warriors win second straight, beat struggling Kings 109-90

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90. Nemanja Bjelica had season-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists. The Warriors won their second straight after not winning consecutive games since early March. Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. The Kings held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.
NBA
Highland cruises in victory over Bonneville

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After big wins last week over Eagle and Centennial, the Highland Rams blew past the Bonneville Bees on Friday afternoon with a 9-0 victory. The Rams (9-2) will host Madison on Tuesday and travel to Rexburg to take on the Bobcats in a doubleheader on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
With Booker resting, Sarr, Pokuveski lead Thunder past Suns

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-96 victory over the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. The other 7-footer, Pokuveski, had 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds while playing point guard for the bulk of the game. Playing without scoring leader Devin Booker, Phoenix hit just 7 of 38 (18.4%) beyond the arc, well below its previous season low of 22% in a January win over Dallas.
NBA
AP Was There: UNC tops Kansas for 1957 title in 3 OT, 54-53

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two free throws by calm Joe Quigg with six seconds remaining in the third overtime broke up a bitterly contested game and gave the North Carolina Tar Heels a 54-53 victory over Kansas and the NCAA major college basketball championship for 1957. The Tar Heels, extending their one-season record to 32 victories, wiped out a five-point deficit late in regulation play to send the game into the first overtime at 46-all. The score stood 48-all after the first extra period as each team tallied a field goal and neither was able to count in a wild second overtime, marred by a mild tussle.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Pocatello Baseball extends early lead to take down Hillcrest 10-2

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Thunder used an early lead to their advantage Saturday by adding to it to take down the Hillcrest Knights 10-2 in Ammon. A pair of wild pitches and a sacrifice fly led to a 3-0 lead for the Thunder, but the Knights clawed back to make it a one-run game after three innings.
AMMON, ID
Northern Arizona hands Montana men's tennis team first league dual loss

MISSOULA — The Northern Arizona men's tennis team bounced back from a Friday loss at Montana State with a 4-3 road victory over Montana Sunday at the Peak Racquet Club. NAU improved to 3-2 in Big Sky Conference play, with just three regular season matches left on the schedule. Montana fell to 4-1 in league play.
MISSOULA, MT

