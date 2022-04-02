ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

Westminster woman goes from graphic designer to Food Network champion to cookie shop owner

By Danny New
 2 days ago
How many people go from starting a hobby to winning a televised competition for it in the same year?

Andrea Goossens, a former graphic designer, started baking during the pandemic. Two years later, she is a "Christmas Cookie Challenge" winner and is opening her first shop, Sugar Bloom.

"In 2020, I really picked it up and ran with it," said Goossens, from the store's location in Westminster. "I had nothing to do but bake."

In the above video, you can learn how Goossens made this rapid career transition and hear her advice to other young entrepreneurs considering a complete reinvention.

Also, you can watch her design a much better cookie than Denver7's Danny New.

Sugar Bloom opens its doors Friday.

