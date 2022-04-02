Local players react to Giannis' big game and playoff spot

We're headed to the playoffs! The Milwaukee Bucks clinched that spot after beating the Brooklyn Nets in a tight game Thursday night.

The best player in the game has the team on track to make a run at another title as the playoffs near.

The excitement goes far beyond Fiserv Forum.

After a record-setting performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, we found some young stars playing on neighborhood courts.

"Anytime I see the Bucks play, it motivates me to get off the couch and get a few shots up," Bucks fan and local player Martel Tripp said.

Tridell Robinson had to get some shots up at Washington Park after witnessing Giannis' 44-point performance.

"I came out here to hoop just because I'm trying to get better, so I can possibly make it to the NBA," Robinson said.

Robinson grew up watching basketball and said it's always been an outlet for him.

"Basketball keeps us together, especially here at Washington Park," he said.

No matter who you ask from Washington Park to McGovern Park, basketball is more than just a game.

"We can work hard and try to get us all out the streets," Robinson said. "Focusing on one thing takes your mind off of everything else," Tripp added.

Tripp is preparing to try out for the European League this season and said watching the Greak Freak in action gives him hope.

"It just goes to show that anybody can make it. All you got to do is put the time and effort in," Tripp stated.

The Milwaukee natives and hoopers have high hopes, not only for themselves, but the Bucks too.

"We most definitely need another ring for this season," Robinson smiled. "I definitely think Giannis has that ability to get us there," Tripp added.

