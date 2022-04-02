First Alert Forecast: It’s no joke, a great weekend on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One round of showers and storms passed through SE NC earlier this evening. Heavy clusters of storms split with one batch of storms passing west of I-95 and another passing just offshore. A rotating storm passed just of the coast of Brunswick and New Hanover during the 8 p.m. hour. A second cluster of storms will push into the area after 2 a.m. We do not anticipate severe weather but storms with heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail are possible with Round Two. After temperatures topped out near 70 this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight. Go ahead with outdoor plans on your St. Patrick’s Day. Most of the day will be dry and temperatures will be nice. However a quick passing shower or storm could briefly interrupt your fun.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO