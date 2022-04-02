ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

First Alert Forecast: It’s no joke, a great weekend on the way

By Scott Gross
kyma.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Heat will build back into the region during the latter half...

WITN

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms rolling in Wednesday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The frontal system that lead to tornadoes across Texas and into Louisiana earlier in the week will drag a cold front across the ENC Wednesday night into Thursday. By the time this system reaches us, it will have seen its strength reduced. Still, a few strong storms will be possible as the weakened front arrives, making Wednesday evening through Thursday morning First Alert Weather Days. We’ll continue to have a few storms overnight, with some heavier downpours moving in Thursday morning through early afternoon. This will be a soaking storm system with much of ENC getting a much needed 1″ of rain on average, with isolated totals as high as 2 inches possible.
GREENVILLE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: unseasonably cold despite sunshine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! Quick reminder: make sure you have set your clocks one hour forward for the beginning of Daylight Saving Time! Your First Alert Forecast opens with the ending to a very brisk yet bright Sunday courtesy of the strong cold front pushing across the Cape Fear Saturday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: brighter, warmer St. Patrick’s Day; storms return tonight, early Friday

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog along with few clouds sneak across the area to start the day off, we’ll rebound toward more sunshine by afternoon with temperatures running well into the 70s by day’s end. Gradually, clouds will roll back – eventually leading up to widespread rain and storm chances by early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk – along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Yuma, AZ
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a second round of storms possible overnight, improving weather for St. Patrick’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One round of showers and storms passed through SE NC earlier this evening. Heavy clusters of storms split with one batch of storms passing west of I-95 and another passing just offshore. A rotating storm passed just of the coast of Brunswick and New Hanover during the 8 p.m. hour. A second cluster of storms will push into the area after 2 a.m. We do not anticipate severe weather but storms with heavy downpours, lightning, and small hail are possible with Round Two. After temperatures topped out near 70 this afternoon, temperatures will hover in the 60s overnight. Go ahead with outdoor plans on your St. Patrick’s Day. Most of the day will be dry and temperatures will be nice. However a quick passing shower or storm could briefly interrupt your fun.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: stormy periods through Tuesday

TUESDAY: An upper disturbance will pinwheel across the state through the day – bringing a few opportunities of showers and storms along with it. An active, stormy morning will give way to a lull through the mid-day hours ahead of another uptick in scattered storms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. Storms will gradually taper off through the overnight hours with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Any strong storms that can develop could feature lightning, gusty winds and hail.
ENVIRONMENT

