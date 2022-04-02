UMD Softball Sweeps U-Mary in Home Opener Doubleheader

The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team will be making its second straight appearance in the competition. Spring is here, and with the return of the season comes the return of golfing. Bethany Lutheran College AD steps down. Updated: 7 hours ago.
DULUTH, Minn.– After a stellar end to his junior year Ryan Fanti decided to forego his senior season and begin his professional career. During his time with the Bulldogs Fanti appeared in 57 games, winning 30 of them. He wraps up his collegiate career with a goals against average just over two. Fanti says he will look back fondly on this time at UMD.
HAYWARD, Wis. – Big soccer news in Northern Wisconsin as Hayward Wolfpack FC is opening a new recreational soccer league. Registration is officially open for all ages 18 and over, regardless of your skill level. The idea was spawned from a big turnout for the club’s tryouts last season to allow for more people in the local area to enjoy playing soccer in the summer.
DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD softball team split a doubleheader with Minot State on Saturday, Beavers winning the first game 9-6, and the Bulldogs coming back in the second game 7-2 at Malosky Stadium. The Bulldogs will be back in action for another doubleheader Wednesday April 6th vs Northern...
DULUTH, Minn. – A spring tradition at UMD resumed Tuesday as the American Indian Learning Resource Center held their Spring Feast. The event coincides with a similar event in the fall to celebrate the changing of the seasons. It’s a chance for American Indian and Alaska Native students, their allies, and anyone interested in learning more about Indigenous cultures, as well as resources the center offers.
DULUTH, Minn. – Snowmobilers took to the slopes of spirit mountain for day one of the Cor Powersports snowmobile races and skiers and snowboarders got a little bonus bit of winter fun before the activities officially transition to spring and summer. Fox 21’s Mason Kroll gives us a look....
The Minnesota Timberwolves earned a close but important win over the Denver Nuggets, the St. Cloud Norsemen earned a two-game series sweep of the North Iowa Bulls, the Twins topped Atlanta in a Spring Training matchup, and the SCTCC softball team split a doubleheader on Friday. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State softball and St. John's baseball teams will host doubleheaders, and the Minnesota Wild will hit the road to face the Hurricanes.
DULUTH, Minn.–The 54th annual Arrowhead Home and Builders Show is back at the DECC beginning this Wednesday. Currently almost four hundred exhibitors are setting up for thousands of people to check out the five day event. The show is known as a one-stop destination for any home remodeling or garden project need.
Comments / 0