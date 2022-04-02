UMD Softball Sweeps U-Mary in Home Opener Doubleheader

DULUTH, Minn.– After a stellar end to his junior year Ryan Fanti decided to forego his senior season and begin his professional career. During his time with the Bulldogs Fanti appeared in 57 games, winning 30 of them. He wraps up his collegiate career with a goals against average just over two. Fanti says he will look back fondly on this time at UMD.

