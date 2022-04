Friends and family continued the search for Derrick Kwan, the missing 27-year-old Diamond Bar man who was last seen almost a week ago. Kwan left his parent's home on March 27 at around 11 a.m., with plans to go hiking in the Lake Arrowhead area. Surveillance footage from the home showed him leaving at that time - which was the last anyone saw him.Kwan's family members said that it's unlike him to just leave and let anyone know. Kwan's family said that its never happened before.Making matters worse for Kwan's family, authorities aren't willing to treat this as a missing person's case. "If...

