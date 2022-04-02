ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

Siena’s Ahniysha Jackson enters transfer portal

By Siena College Athletics
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Loudonville, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rising junior Ahniysha Jackson has informed the Siena Women’s Basketball program and head coach Jim Jabir that she has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Baby has decided to move on from Siena,” said head coach Jim Jabir. “After much thought, Baby is leaving trying to find herself and grow. She leaves with all of our respect and love. We will miss her and will always be in her corner if she ever needs us. We wish her the best.”

The Watervliet, New York native averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.6 per game while averaging 14.3 points per game over her two seasons at Siena. As a sophomore this season, she averaged 5.3 points per game in 19 games played.

Jackson will leave Siena in good academic standing.

