ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

UCO takes series opener over Gorillas

koamnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Central Oklahoma tops Pitt State...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

ORU gets shutout by Omaha in series finale

TULSA, Okla. - The Oral Roberts baseball team dropped their first Summit League series of the season as they fell to Omaha, 8-0, in the rubber game Sunday afternoon at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks broke through on the scoreboard, 1-0, in the fourth with an RBI fielder’s choice by Eduardo Rosario. The ensuing batter, Cam Frederick, made it 2-0 with an RBI single down the left-field line. In the seventh, Omaha extended their lead to 3-0 on an infield RBI single with the bases loaded. The next batter, Devin Hurdle, blew the game open with a bases-clearing triple to right-center, pushing the lead to 6-0. Rosario capped off the inning with a two-run homer down the left-field line to make the final tally 8-0. The Golden Eagles threatened to cut into the lead in the eighth as they loaded the bases with no outs but were unable to push across any runs.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK softball sweeps MIAA doubleheader against Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. (Press Release) - Senior Hannah Ice and sophomore Madison Rosenthal combined on six-hitter in game one and sophomore catcher Katie Gosker homered twice in game two to help Nebraska-Kearney sweep Pittsburg State, 5-2 and 15-8, Saturday afternoon in Kansas. The Lopers (18-14, 8-2) stop a four-game skid against...
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburg, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Pittsburg, KS
KSN.com

Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sports betting agreement reached

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers have reached an agreement on a bill that legalizes sports betting. After rounds of meetings, the House and Senate Federal and State Affairs conference committee finalized the plan Friday. A late night lies ahead for lawmakers as they plan to move the final plan to both chambers. One of the […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uco#Gorilla#Central Oklahoma#Pitt State#Koam News Now
North Platte Post

Conquistadors beat Knights in Dodge City

Dodge City, Kan. - North Platte Community College Softball dropped two games to Dodge City Community College Sunday. The final scores were 11-1 and 13-2. The Knights got things moving in the first inning of game one, when Cameron Rollison singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring a run.
DODGE CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy