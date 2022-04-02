ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCSO encourages safe driving for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@newspost.com
It might be tempting to check your cellphone while you’re driving, but that could lead to a disaster, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The agency is encouraging drivers to follow a number of tips to keep themselves safe.

If you’re driving at 55 miles per hour, looking at your phone for only four seconds means your eyes were off the road for the length of a football field, the release said.

Cellphones aren’t the only things that can distract drivers. Eating and drinking, talking to other people in the car, changing stations on the radio or any other non-driving activity could potentially be dangerous, the release said.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office recommends drivers avoid using their phone while driving by putting their phone into “do not disturb” mode and using hands-free technology. If all else fails, pull over to make a call or send a text, the release said.

There’s a penalty for distracted driving, besides the potential danger. Distracted driving can carry fines between $70 and $160, and could even lead to license suspension or jail time in some circumstances. There are also laws in place barring passengers from obstructing a driver’s view or interviewing with their control, the release said.

“We encourage everyone to join us in ending distracted driving,” Deputy 1st Class Brian Bittenmaster, FCSO Traffic Unit team member, said in the release. “Make a commitment to drive phone-free today.”

