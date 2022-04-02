ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Former UMD Hockey Goalie Ryan Fanti Talks Moving On to the Pros

By Cam Derr
FOX 21 Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn.– After a stellar end to his junior year Ryan Fanti decided to forego his senior season and begin his professional career. During his time with the Bulldogs Fanti appeared in 57 games, winning 30 of them. He wraps up his collegiate career with a goals against average just over...

