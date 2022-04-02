AARP Wyoming to host contactless shredding events on Earth Day

CHEYENNE – Protect yourself from identity theft by joining AARP Wyoming for one of three events set up to help citizens protect their identity by shredding paperwork that may contain sensitive information.

The shred fests are drive-through contactless shredding events.

On Earth Day, April 22, AARP Wyoming will host shredding events in Sheridan, Rock Springs and Cheyenne. Those looking for paper shredding in Cheyenne are encouraged to go to the Laramie County Library, located at 2200 Pioneer Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where Shred-It will have a truck available for on-site shredding. To register and secure your drive up time, visit https://tinyurl.com/aarp-cheyenne-shredding .

To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.Medical: Unneeded medical bills.Investments: Investment account statements.Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

ShredFests are one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling.