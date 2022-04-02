ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AARP Wyoming to host contactless shredding events on Earth Day

CHEYENNE – Protect yourself from identity theft by joining AARP Wyoming for one of three events set up to help citizens protect their identity by shredding paperwork that may contain sensitive information.

The shred fests are drive-through contactless shredding events.

On Earth Day, April 22, AARP Wyoming will host shredding events in Sheridan, Rock Springs and Cheyenne. Those looking for paper shredding in Cheyenne are encouraged to go to the Laramie County Library, located at 2200 Pioneer Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where Shred-It will have a truck available for on-site shredding. To register and secure your drive up time, visit https://tinyurl.com/aarp-cheyenne-shredding .

To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding of the following types of materials:

Old documents: Papers that carry your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINs.Banking: Canceled or unused checks. Shred deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.Medical: Unneeded medical bills.Investments: Investment account statements.Obsolete ID cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

ShredFests are one component of AARP’s commitment to fighting fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network launched in 2013 as a free resource for people of all ages. Consumers may sign up for “Watchdog Alert” emails that deliver information about scams, or call a free helpline at 877-908-3360 to speak with volunteers trained in fraud counseling.

Wyoming prepares to ‘electrify’ roadways

Patrick Lawson of Riverton was in the driver’s seat of a Tesla Model S 100D Ludicrous between Rawlins and Laramie on Interstate 80 last week, but it was the car that was doing the driving. “It’s passing a semi truck right now because [the semi is] going too slow,” Lawson told WyoFile. Cross-winds of up to 60 mph were chewing into mileage, Lawson said. But after departing from home in...
WYOMING STATE
Youth Alternatives Special Friends Program looking for adult mentors

CHEYENNE – The Office of Youth Alternatives Special Friends Program is looking for adult mentors that are 18 years and older to acts as positive role models to youth in one-to-one mentoring relationship. Qualifications do apply. For more information, individuals interested in serving may call 307-637-6480. Youth Alternatives is a program of the city of Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
Citizenship Award winner wants to pursue career in art education

CHEYENNE – The most recent winner of the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award has a passion for art, and she wants to channel it into teaching. Keely Kidd, a senior at Central High School, is the fourth Citizenship Award recipient this school year. In a nomination letter, April Petty, Kidd’s career counselor at Central, described the student as “a driven, hardworking and passionate young woman.” ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming inmates get education boost through program with Eastern Wyoming College

TORRINGTON – “I mean this in the best way possible, but I don’t ever want to see you again.” Drew Aldridge addresses a group of incarcerated people who have just earned their high school equivalency diplomas and are preparing to reenter society. Aldridge works as the academic manager at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington, the primary intake center for all inmates not sentenced to death, and home to...
TORRINGTON, WY
Government meetings listing, 4-3-22

Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, budget work session, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings. Laramie County Fair Board, 6 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
