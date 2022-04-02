Grizzlies' John Konchar: Produces off bench

Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 5-10 FT), ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on Sunday. Westbrook had an excellent game, but it was not enough to propel the Lakers past Denver on Sunday. He made several clutch shots, and distributed the ball well, but his teammates could not convert several shot attempts. Anthony Davis was also visibly limited on Sunday, and while he posted a solid stat-line, he was not himself. Russ has seemingly been the most healthy Laker all season, so some consistency from him will be needed to get the Lakers into the play-in tournament.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO