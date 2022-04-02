ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies' John Konchar: Produces off bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Konchar provided 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in...

www.cbssports.com

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Russell Westbrook flirts with triple-double on Sunday

Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 5-10 FT), ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on Sunday. Westbrook had an excellent game, but it was not enough to propel the Lakers past Denver on Sunday. He made several clutch shots, and distributed the ball well, but his teammates could not convert several shot attempts. Anthony Davis was also visibly limited on Sunday, and while he posted a solid stat-line, he was not himself. Russ has seemingly been the most healthy Laker all season, so some consistency from him will be needed to get the Lakers into the play-in tournament.
NBA
John Konchar
9NEWS

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Will Barton scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight...
NBA
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (ankle) inactive for Memphis on Friday night

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (ankle) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Bane will not be available after the Grizzlies' guard was held out with left ankle soreness. In a difficult spot against a Suns' team ranked second in defensive rating, Ziaire Williams should play an increased offensive role.
NBA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting De'Anthony Melton for inactive Tyus Jones on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard De'Anthony Melton is starting in Friday's lineup against the Phoenix Suns. Melton will make his 14th start this season after Tyus Jones was ruled out. In a matchup against a Suns' team allowing a 106.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Melton to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting Sunday

Beasley is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets. Beasley will be playing through an ankle injury in Sunday's matchup, and he'll draw the start with Patrick Beverley (ankle) sidelined. Across his last three appearances, Beasley has averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Robert Covington coming off Clippers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicolas Batum sat Friday night due to left ankle soreness. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Covington will revert to the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers

Booker put up 41 points (17-28 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Friday's 122-114 loss to the Grizzlies. Booker stayed hot against Memphis, but it was not enough as Phoenix saw its nine-game win streak come to an end. The three-time All-Star has scored at least 35 points in three of his last four games, shooting 61.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in those contests.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
Reuters

Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell power Wolves past Nuggets

EditorsNote: changes to “added 12” in fourth graf; rewords last graf. Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points and nine rebounds, D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 136-130 on Friday night. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards had 18 points, Taurean Prince scored 16...
NBA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another stellar afternoon Sunday

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a solo home run and two runs overall in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. Rodriguez finished just a triple shy of the cycle before being pulled for a pinch runner in the seventh inning, putting together yet another stellar spring outing. The elite prospect's third multi-hit effort of the Cactus League play -- all of which have come in the last five games -- pushed his spring average to .419 (13-for-31), a number seemingly good enough to lock in an Opening Day roster spot. However, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports it's likely there won't be an official announcement until Tuesday on Seattle's final cutdowns, which will leave Rodriguez and fantasy managers in suspense for a bit longer.
MLB

