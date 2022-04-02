ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cancer Therapies Market size in Europe to Grow by USD 34.71 billion | Technavio

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer therapies market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 34.71 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.92%, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

9K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

March 18 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual...
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 175.3 million growth expected in Generative Design Market | Availability of trial or free versions to drive growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global generative design market size is expected to increase by USD 175.30 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 17.21% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Heat Pumps Market to witness 32% Growth from Europe | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency by Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Nature.com

Increased mortality risk in multiple-myeloma patients with subsequent malignancies: a population-based study in the Netherlands

The rapidly evolving treatment landscape of multiple myeloma (MM) has dramatically improved the survival of MM patients over time. However, there is also a concurrrent increase in the incidence of subsequent primary malignancies (SPMs) [1,2,3]. Risk factors associated with SPMs in MM encompass treatment with alkylating agents or immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) [1, 4,5,6], environmental exposures, genetic susceptibility to cancer, or combinations of these risk factors [7, 8]. As MM survivorship is expected to increase, it is vital for clinicians to know how these risk factors influence SPM development in MM patients. Therefore, this nationwide, population-based study aimed to complement and extend the data on SPMs among MM patients in the Netherlands, assessing prior malignancy diagnoses (PMDs) as a potential proxy for genetic susceptibility to cancer, as well as treatment-related factors. Besides, we assessed whether SPM development was associated with higher mortality risk.
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical genetics of Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth disease

Recent research in the field of inherited peripheral neuropathies (IPNs) such as Charcot"“Marie"“Tooth (CMT) disease has helped identify the causative genes provided better understanding of the pathogenesis, and unraveled potential novel therapeutic targets. Several reports have described the epidemiology, clinical characteristics, molecular pathogenesis, and novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan. Based on the functions of the causative genes identified so far, the following molecular and cellular mechanisms are believed to be involved in the causation of CMTs/IPNs: myelin assembly, cytoskeletal structure, myelin-specific transcription factor, nuclear related, endosomal sorting and cell signaling, proteasome and protein aggregation, mitochondria-related, motor proteins and axonal transport, tRNA synthetases and RNA metabolism, and ion channel-related mechanisms. In this article, we review the epidemiology, genetic diagnosis, and clinicogenetic characteristics of CMT in Japan. In addition, we discuss the newly identified novel causative genes for CMT/IPNs in Japan, namely MME and COA7. Identification of the new causes of CMT will facilitate in-depth characterization of the underlying molecular mechanisms of CMT, leading to the establishment of therapeutic approaches such as drug development and gene therapy.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Pfizer Notches Breakthrough Status in Race to an RSV Vaccine

Pfizer has announced Thursday that it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine candidate PF-06928316 (RSVpreF), intended to prevent infections caused by a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Receiving this designation primes the vaccine candidate for expedited development and review by the FDA. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 39.80 bn growth in Cables And Accessories Market Size| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cables and accessories market is expected to grow by USD 39.80 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Cancer Treatment#Europe#Cancer Research#Market Research#Cagr#Cancer Therapies Market
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fruit Tea Market Size to Grow by USD 1.07 Bn| 33% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Adagio teas, Ahmad Tea Ltd., and Alokozay International Ltd. will emerge as major fruit tea market participants during 2022-2026. NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the fruit tea market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.51% while registering an incremental growth of USD 1.07 billion from 2021 to 2026.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hair Care Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% by 2025 | Driven by Innovation & Portfolio Extension Leading to Product Premiumization | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amway Corp., Coty Inc., Henkel AG, and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. The hair care market is set to grow by USD 26.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.47% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio.
HAIR CARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive All-season Tires Market to grow by USD 5.99 Bn | 43% growth expected in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive all-season tires market size is expected to increase by USD 5.99 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.43% in 2021 and Technavio expects the growth momentum to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The full report on the automotive all-season tires market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Food Emulsifiers Market In India records a CAGR of 6.20% by 2026| Growing demand from the bakery and confectionery industries to boost market growth| Technavio

Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases. The Food Emulsifiers market in India will have AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and BASF SE as major participants during 2022-2026. NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the food emulsifiers market in India...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 631.11 million growth in Pumpkin Seeds Market | Evolving Opportunities with AKS-NEV Ltd. and B&G Foods Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pumpkin seeds market size is set to increase by USD 631.11 million between 2019 and 2024. The market achieved a YOY growth of 9.11% in 2020 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights on the exact market size, current market scenario, and YOY growth rates through 2024.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

A systematic review on the cost effectiveness of pharmacogenomics in developing countries: implementation challenges

The major challenges that delay the implementation of pharmacogenomics based clinical practice in the developing countries, primarily the low- and middle-income countries need to be recognized. This review was conducted to systematically review evidence of the cost-effectiveness for the conduct of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries. Studies that evaluated the cost-effectiveness of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries as defined by the United Nations were included in this study. Twenty-seven articles met the criteria. Pharmacogenomics effectiveness were evaluated for drugs used in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases and severe cutaneous adverse reactions in gout and epilepsy. Most studies had reported pharmacogenomics testing to be cost-effective (cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and tuberculosis) and economic models were evaluated from multiple perspectives, different cost categories and time horizons. Additionally, most studies used a single gene, rather than a gene panel for the pharmacogenomics testing. Genotyping cost and frequency of risk alleles in the populations influence the cost-effectiveness outcome. Further studies are warranted to examine the clinical and economic validity of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

UV-induced local immunosuppression in the tumour microenvironment of eccrine porocarcinoma and poroma

Eccrine porocarcinoma (EPC) is a rare malignant adnexal tumour of the skin. Part of EPCs develop from their benign counterpart, poroma (EP), with chronic light exposure and immunosuppression hypothesized to play a role in the malignant transformation. However, the impact of chronic light exposure on the microenvironment of EPCs and EPs has not been investigated yet. Although the clinical relevance of tumour infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) and tertiary lymphoid structures (TLSs) has been established in various tumours, their distribution and significance in EPCs and EPs is still poorly understood. We characterized the distribution of TILs and TLSs using CD3, CD4, CD8, CD20 immunohistochemistry in a cohort of 10 EPCs and 49 EPs. We then classified our samples using solar-elastosis grading, analyzing the influence of ultraviolet (UV) damage on TIL density. A negative correlation between UV damage and TIL density was observed (CD4 r"‰="‰âˆ’0.286, p"‰="‰0.04. CD8 r"‰="‰âˆ’0.305, p"‰="‰0.033). No significant difference in TIL density was found between EPCs and EPs. TLS was scarse with the presence rate 10% in EPCs and 8.3% in EPs. The results suggest that UV has an immunosuppressive effect on the microenvironment of EPCs and EPs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CAR T cells expressing a bacterial virulence factor trigger potent bystander antitumour responses in solid cancers

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR T cells) are effective against haematologic malignancies. However, in solid tumours, their potency is hampered by local immunosuppression and by the heterogeneous expression of the antigen that the CAR targets. Here we show that CAR T cells expressing a pluripotent pro-inflammatory neutrophil-activating protein (NAP) from Helicobacter pylori trigger endogenous bystander T-cell responses against solid cancers. In mice with subcutaneous murine pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas, neuroblastomas or colon carcinomas, CAR(NAP) T cells led to slower tumour growth and higher survival rates than conventional mouse CAR T cells, regardless of target antigen, tumour type and host haplotype. In tumours with heterogeneous antigen expression, NAP secretion induced the formation of an immunologically 'hot' microenvironment that supported dendritic cell maturation and bystander responses, as indicated by epitope spreading and infiltration of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells targeting tumour-associated antigens other than the CAR-targeted antigen. CAR T cells armed with NAP neither increased off-tumour toxicity nor hampered the efficacy of CAR T cells, and hence may have advantageous translational potential.
CANCER
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

5 Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Leisure Stocks To Check Out In The Stock Market This Week. Leisure stocks, especially those involving outdoor activities and travel, have had a rough run during the pandemic. With the economy heating up and the resumption of international travel, could now be a good time to put up a list of top leisure stocks to buy? For one thing, the leisure industry remains a key industry in the world today. Given the stressors of the pandemic coupled with day-to-day life, consumers would be eager to unwind and spend more on their leisure needs.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

3 Trending Penny Stocks to Watch in April 2022

3 Penny Stocks That Are Trending Heavily Right Now. Are penny stocks worth investing in? It depends. Well, investing in penny stocks can be a great way to grow your wealth, but it can also be a volatile and risky way to lose money. So, it’s important to do your research and understand the risks before you invest in either penny stocks or blue chips.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy