Brooks leads short-handed Grizzlies past Suns, 122-114

 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 122-114 on Friday night in a matchup of the NBA's top two teams, extending their winning streak to seven.

Brooks converted a three-point play with 32 seconds left for an eight-point lead and the short-handed Grizzlies held on to snap the Suns' nine-game winning streak. Ziaire Williams scored 19 points for Memphis and De’Anthony Melton added 17, including six straight free throws in the final 20 seconds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 41 points, while Mikal Bridges added 18. Cameron Payne finished with 11 for Phoenix.

The game settled into an exchange of leads early in the fourth until Memphis went on a 17-2 run to give the Grizzlies a 101-87 lead just before the midway point of the period.

The Suns have clinched the top seed and the Grizzlies the second spot in the Western Conference. Memphis secured its seed with Wednesday’s win at San Antonio and took the opportunity Friday to let some players relieve soreness or manage previous injuries.

In addition to leading scorer Ja Morant, who has missed the last seven games with a sore right knee, guard Desmond Bane (left ankle soreness), center Steven Adams (left calf soreness), Tyus Jones (left hand soreness) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (right thigh injury management), all took the night off.

Meanwhile, the Suns came with their full complement of starters, plus JaVale McGee and Cameron Johnson, the latter missing the 13 previous games with a right quad contusion.

At the start, the Grizzlies came out fast, building the lead to as many as 16 in the first quarter as the Suns missed all four of their 3-pointers in the first quarter. But Phoenix was able to cut into the lead, eventually shooting 51% in the half, although the Grizzlies never relinquished the advantage and were ahead 54-50 at the break.

Phoenix moved into the lead in the third before but Memphis carried an 84-83 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS:

Suns: Had an eight-game road winning streak snapped … Had not lost a road game to a Western Conference opponent since Dec. 13 at the Clippers. … Chris Paul had 11 assists. DeAndre Ayton grabbed 12 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins got two quick technicals and was ejected with 4:12 left in the second quarter, courtesy of official Natalie Sago. Before things settled completely, Brooks also got a tech. … Need two wins to set a new franchise mark for wins in a season. The 2012-13 team finished 56-26. …With Adams taking the night off, Xavier Tillman started his first game of the season.

UP NEXT:

Suns: Travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Sunday

Grizzlies: At Utah on Tuesday.

_

