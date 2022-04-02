Walk-in traffic to resume at most county government buildings

Frederick County government buildings will be open to walk-in traffic Monday for the first time since the pandemic began.

Though the local government never stopped serving the public over the past two years, access to buildings had been limited to people with appointments, said county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton.

That will change on Monday, keeping in line with an announcement the county made in December. Members of the public will also be able to resume attending Frederick County Council meetings in person on Tuesday.

“We’re looking forward to seeing people,” Laxton said.

Reservations will continue to be required for animal visitation at the county’s Animal Control Division for those interested in adopting a shelter pet, said David Luckenbaugh, the division’s interim director.

The division closed to walk-in animal visitation and adoptions when the pandemic hit, only reopening on a limited in-person basis in August 2021. Over the past two years, the shelter has found this arrangement to be better for staff, customers and the animals, Luckenbaugh said.

Operating on a reservation system has allowed staff to spend more one-on-one time with new pet parents, during which they can answer questions and provide information and guidance.

Having limited visitation has also been less stressful for animals. Before the pandemic, the shelter would see 300 to 400 visitors on a typical Saturday, Luckenbaugh said. Big crowds would move through the shelter, sticking their fingers in animals’ cages and making noise around them.

The division will be offering animal visitation six days per week, Monday through Saturday, for those interested in adopting a pet. Evening hours will be available on Wednesday. If someone walks into the shelter without an appointment, staff will try to accommodate them, Luckenbaugh said.

Virtual adoptions will also continue, he said. Reservations can be made at visitFCAC.as.me.

The division’s administrative offices will function on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The office’s Wednesday hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 7 p.m., according to a Friday county news release.

The facility will also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Services at the administrative offices include licensing, lost and found pets, trap loans and related functions.

Pre-registration will be required for all programs and activities at senior centers in Frederick County, according to the county news release. Drop-in activities are not being offered at this time and in-person programs will have limited seating capacity. Masks at the centers are “strongly recommended,” the release said.

Fitness programs will remain virtual at senior centers, but people without internet access will have some on-site opportunities to follow along with the instructor on a large screen.

All TransIT services, including TransIT-Plus, will continue to operate fare-free, with masks required onboard, according to the county. The department’s offices will remain closed to the public due to an ongoing construction project.