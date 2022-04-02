ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene nonprofit donating medical equipment to those in need

By Miriam Chamberlain
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8vef_0exAzRcY00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene nonprofit is helping those in need by donating medical equipment.

For those who may be in need of medical equipment, God’s Medical Ministry may just be your answer. The founder of this ministry, Gene Smith, says the idea came about after an accident in 2010.

“I fell off a ladder and I shattered my left heel, and I have a metal plate and 12 screws in it right now,” said Smith.

Smith’s injury left him with a boot on his left foot and crutches, but he was really in desperate need of a wheelchair.

“A man saw me, and he says, ‘If you would follow me out to my place, I’ve got a wheelchair, scooter, and a carrier and I’ll give it to you,’” said Smith.

Since then, Smith has been returning the favor, offering free medical equipment to those across the Big Country.

“We go and pick up things every day at every place, or they bring them in themselves,” said Smith.

Each day, Smith and his partner go around town collecting, repairing, and donating items such as electric wheelchairs, hospital beds, canes, and so much more to people in the community.

One recipient of a new electric wheelchair from God’s Medical Ministry is Abilene local, Ashley Walker.

“When he first came up there to therapy and showed me it, I was saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’ so much, I thought I wore it out,” said Walker.

A year ago, Walker says she had a stroke, leaving the left side of her body paralyzed. Walker says her current electric wheelchair began to break down on her and needed a new one.

“Insurance wanted me to pay $500 up front to get it fixed,” said Walker.

Because of God’s Medical Ministry, Walker now has a new electric wheelchair to assist her.

“I never expected someone to just give it to me for free,” said Walker.

Smith says this is his life’s calling and the appreciation he gets back in return makes it all worthwhile.

Smith encourages anyone who may need equipment but cannot afford it to please reach out and make arrangements to meet him or he can also deliver.

God’s Medical Ministry is located off North 18th and Mockingbird Lane, just next door to Crescent Heights Baptist Church. You can also reach the Ministry by phone at (325) 668-6727.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage

6K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KTUL

Gathering Place collecting donations for Oklahoma nonprofit

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A donation site for New Hope Oklahoma summer camp has been set up inside the Williams Lodge at Gathering Place. The Gathering Place is partnering with the nonprofit to collect supplies to be used by participants at the summer camp. The following items are needed:
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Society
Times Daily

Legal services nonprofits aid those struggling to keep homes

Elizabeth Vermillera, a retired pharmaceutical technician, spends her days handing out donated clothes and food to people in Baltimore. Since 1997, she has lived with a Shih Tzu and a fox terrier in a rowhouse that her dad gave her. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found sleeping on kitchen floor in home break-in

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she broke into a home, stole some jewelry, and fell asleep on the kitchen floor. Maria Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information. According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:45 a.m. on March 22, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Equipment#Charity#Ktab#Medical Ministry#The Big Country
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KWTX

12 arrested in Operation Tormenta de Arena in West Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - DEA agents along with local law enforcement partners have arrested 12 alleged drug traffickers Wednesday in Lubbock, Brownfield and Lamesa. During Operation Tormenta de Arena (“Sandstorm”), authorities also seized roughly 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currencyand two firearms, including one that had been stolen.
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating would be Walmart thieves

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three people accused of trying to steal from Walmart.  According to a Facebook post, om February 26, the man and two women pictured below tried to steal more than $1,500 worth of goods from the big box store. The […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Marshals arrested 2 people for impersonating a public servant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire Marshals have arrested two people for impersonating a public servant near I-40 and Ross Street this afternoon. According to officials, the suspects were identifying themselves as Amarillo Fire Department personnel and asking for money. A concerned citizen called in to report two men wearing the...
AMARILLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Hundreds line up to buy legal cannabis in NM

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — As of Friday, recreational marijuana is now legal in New Mexico, bringing sales of cannabis right to the doorstep of Texas. People began waiting in long lines at R. Greenleaf dispensary that opened at midnight in Las Cruces. Some waited as many as six hours in line. Las Cruces resident […]
POLITICS
Item

Fireside Fund donations still needed; recent funds help Sumter senior with heating bill amid wife's medical needs

Each winter since 1969, The Sumter Item has run a fundraiser to collect money from its readers to be donated entirely to Sumter United Ministries. The faith-based nonprofit provides emergency and life-rebuilding services ranging from food, shelter and clothing to final notice bill pay, access to educational opportunities and a medical clinic. The Sumter Item recognizes and appreciates every ministry their staff and volunteers run, but Fireside Fund was created to focus on one area that becomes critical for the next few months: heat.
SUMTER, SC
WOOD

Linking families together: CareLinc helps a local young man receive needed medical equipment by donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-When a local company gives back to community, it makes everyone feel good. However, when a company goes above and beyond and takes the phrase “give back” to a new level, it’s incredible. CareLinc Medical Equipment employees did just that. Employees made the connection between two local families, one in need of medical equipment for their son, another who no longer needed their own equipment. Verses re-selling the gently used items, CareLinc and its employees decided to do something special help provide a much-needed gift where it was needed the most.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy