Abilene nonprofit donating medical equipment to those in need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene nonprofit is helping those in need by donating medical equipment.

For those who may be in need of medical equipment, God’s Medical Ministry may just be your answer. The founder of this ministry, Gene Smith, says the idea came about after an accident in 2010.

“I fell off a ladder and I shattered my left heel, and I have a metal plate and 12 screws in it right now,” said Smith.

Smith’s injury left him with a boot on his left foot and crutches, but he was really in desperate need of a wheelchair.

“A man saw me, and he says, ‘If you would follow me out to my place, I’ve got a wheelchair, scooter, and a carrier and I’ll give it to you,’” said Smith.

Since then, Smith has been returning the favor, offering free medical equipment to those across the Big Country.

“We go and pick up things every day at every place, or they bring them in themselves,” said Smith.

Each day, Smith and his partner go around town collecting, repairing, and donating items such as electric wheelchairs, hospital beds, canes, and so much more to people in the community.

One recipient of a new electric wheelchair from God’s Medical Ministry is Abilene local, Ashley Walker.

“When he first came up there to therapy and showed me it, I was saying, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’ so much, I thought I wore it out,” said Walker.

A year ago, Walker says she had a stroke, leaving the left side of her body paralyzed. Walker says her current electric wheelchair began to break down on her and needed a new one.

“Insurance wanted me to pay $500 up front to get it fixed,” said Walker.

Because of God’s Medical Ministry, Walker now has a new electric wheelchair to assist her.

“I never expected someone to just give it to me for free,” said Walker.

Smith says this is his life’s calling and the appreciation he gets back in return makes it all worthwhile.

Smith encourages anyone who may need equipment but cannot afford it to please reach out and make arrangements to meet him or he can also deliver.

God’s Medical Ministry is located off North 18th and Mockingbird Lane, just next door to Crescent Heights Baptist Church. You can also reach the Ministry by phone at (325) 668-6727.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.