Providence Performing Arts Center has officially announced its 2022-2023 season, set to kick off in the fall, and it can be summed up in three words:. If there's one word everyone was using to describe the next season of amazing entertainment coming to PPAC this week, it was, "Wow." Translation: A great balance of amazing shows with a mix of something for everyone, from the national tour launch of Tina Turner musical "Tina" to classic "Les Miserables" to "Mean Girls," which will feature Rhode Island native Grace Romanello.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO