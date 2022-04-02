ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskies’ three-goal third lifts Sioux City to crucial win over Lincoln

By JAKE JONES
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It didn’t take long for the Sioux City Musketeers to feel the pressure from Lincoln on Friday night. Coming into the game the Muskies only led the Stars by two points in the USHL Western Conference standings, as Sioux City looked to keep it’s two-seed positioning to secure a first round bye in the playoffs.

Lincoln was the aggressor early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead early in the first period. Sioux City made a goalie change, and managed to rally for a pair of goals to make it 4-3 after the opening 20 minutes of play.

In the second period the Musketeers picked up another goal to even it up heading into the final period tied at 4-4.

In the final period, the game remained tied until just over eight minutes were left in regulation, when Dylan James scored his third goal of the game for a hat trick, giving Sioux City the lead 5-4. The Muskies added a pair of extra goals in the final four minutes, the first coming from James for his fourth goal of the contest, en route to a 7-4 win over Lincoln.

The Musketeers travel to Lincoln on Saturday for their final meeting with the Stars this season.

#Western Conference#Muskies#The Sioux City Musketeers
