Tuscarora, MD

Tuscarora stadium to get concession stand

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago

Tuscarora High School will soon have a concession stand at its stadium.

The project is expected to cost nearly $160,000. The school’s athletic boosters club raised about $95,000, and the Frederick County Board of Education agreed to provide the rest at its meeting last month.

“It’s long overdue,” Board of Education president Brad Young said.

Tuscarora fans who want a snack during an outdoor sporting event are accustomed to a substantial walk from the field into the cafeteria, where parent volunteers sell food. All the food and equipment — pizza warmers, pretzel machines, soda coolers and more — have to fit in a small closet off the cafeteria.

“We have been planning and dreaming for the day that we will have a concession stand that is not a storage closet in the cafeteria,” Tracy Hilliard, president of the Tuscarora boosters, told the board in January. “We know that we’ve lost funds, as many people do not want to walk the distance and weave through the area.”

About $40,000 will go toward constructing a concrete shed to store equipment, according to a draft budget for the project.

Staff are hoping to construct the stand this summer, Adnan Mamoon, FCPS’ capital program director, told the board.

“I say that with a caveat, because the current market, it’s difficult to predict,” Mamoon said.

Young encouraged Mamoon and his staff to consider involving students in the county’s Career and Technology Center in the construction.

Howard Putterman, Tuscarora’s athletic director, said the project would generate funds that the school could reinvest to support its teams — something other schools previously had a leg up on.

“It’s gonna put us on a level playing field,” Putterman said.

The Frederick News-Post

