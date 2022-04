OSCEOLA – The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers racked up 42 points in the middle and long distance races on their way to a 16 point win over the host Osceola Bulldogs on Friday. HSF finished with 112 points, Osceola 96, in third was Nebraska Christian with 90, fourth place went to Clarkson-Leigh with 84 and rounding out the top five teams in the nine-team field was Shelby-Rising City with 72.

