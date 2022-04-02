Sheriff’s office: Sacramento Sam’s Club evacuated due to bomb threat

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – A Sam’s Club in Sacramento was evacuated on Friday after authorities were alerted to a report of a bomb threat.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the Sam’s Club on Power Inn Road was evacuated around 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they were continuing to investigate but that it appeared as though the threat was unfounded.

No suspicious device was found, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

