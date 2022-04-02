ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sheriff’s office: Sacramento Sam’s Club evacuated due to bomb threat

By Julian Tack
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZwVG_0exAy1tW00

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – A Sam’s Club in Sacramento was evacuated on Friday after authorities were alerted to a report of a bomb threat.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the Sam’s Club on Power Inn Road was evacuated around 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they were continuing to investigate but that it appeared as though the threat was unfounded.

Second suspect arrested in South Sacramento car bombings

No suspicious device was found, authorities said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRON4 News
KRON4 News

21K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRON4 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

West Sacramento police ask for help in identifying home burglar

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect who attempted to rob a home last week, authorities said. The attempted burglary happened in the 800 block of River Crest Drive on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said in a release. The man reportedly broke a window at a home, but did not enter.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Bomb Threat#Bombings#Sheriff#Sacramento Sam S Club#Ktxl#Nexstar Media Inc
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man Found With 30 Pounds Of Meth During Probation Search Sentenced To 17 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man who was found with more than 30 pounds of crystal meth in his possession in 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gabriel Arauza, 33, was arrested at a residence along 47th Avenue after investigators located the large stash of methamphetamine during a probation search on August 29, 2018. The Sacramento County Probation Department said after the arrest that investigators learned Arauza was trying to hide from his probation officer at that residence. At the time of the discovery, Sacramento County Probation said it was the largest seizure of meth in the department’s history. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $500,000. Prior to that arrest, Arauza had been convicted on four other felony drug offenses, including drug trafficking convictions in 2013 and 2015 in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

100K pills containing fentanyl, 80 pounds of meth found during I-80 stop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl. On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.” During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy