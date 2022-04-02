Sheriff’s office: Sacramento Sam’s Club evacuated due to bomb threat
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) – A Sam’s Club in Sacramento was evacuated on Friday after authorities were alerted to a report of a bomb threat.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the Sam’s Club on Power Inn Road was evacuated around 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said they were continuing to investigate but that it appeared as though the threat was unfounded.Second suspect arrested in South Sacramento car bombings
No suspicious device was found, authorities said.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0