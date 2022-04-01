ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

See the Entire 2022 Lineup at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater

By Wes Adams
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Colorado is pumped for the Spring and Summer concert series at Red Rocks Amphitheater. After a couple of summers when COVID-19 limited the shows and how many could attend, 2022 is shaping up to be a year that sees Colorado's iconic concert venue return to full strength. Below we...

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, ZZ Top set for Outlaw music festival tour

March 21 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson & Family will be headlining the Outlaw Musical Festival tour starting in June alongside a rotating list of country music stars. Nelson will be joined by the likes of The Avett Brothers, ZZ Top, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and more, on select dates.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Colorado Government
Classic Rock Q107

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April. The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Nelly
Person
Halsey
Person
Brantley Gilbert
American Songwriter

New Expansive Willie Nelson Box Set Announced

For fans of the Outlaw Country singer, Willie Nelson, there is a new box set to get you excited. Yes, Vinyl Me, Please has announced the new VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson to celebrate the legendary artist’s seven-decade career and the 60th anniversary of his first LP release.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hippie Sabotage#Colorado Symphony#Air To Earth#Khiva#Daybreaker Nature#Galantis 3lau
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
loudersound.com

Teddy Rocks announces full lineup for 2022 festival

Charity festival Teddy Rocks will feature Eagles Of Death Metal, Terrorvision, Those Damn Crows, A and more as it continues to fight children’s cancer. Teddy Rocks, the annual Dorset festival which raises money for research and the direct support for children with cancer, has confirmed its full 2022 line-up. The festival will take place April 29 - May 1, and tickets are on sale now.
FESTIVAL
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Chris Rock Ticket Sales Spike After Oscar Incident With Will Smith

So you know how they say all publicity is good publicity? It’s true!. While observers might look at Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after Rock made a joke at the Oscars at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense as a PR nightmare, Rock himself seems to be reaping the benefit. He’s about to go on a standup comedy tour starting later this week and he’s seen a huge spike in both ticket sales and ticket prices in the immediate aftermath of the incident at the Oscars.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Palomino Festival 2022: How can I get tickets?

THE Palomino Festival is being held for the first time on July 9, 2022, in California. Headliners will include Kasey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and Family, and Jason Isbell. The Palomino Festival is being hosted by Goldenvoice, the organization in charge of the annual Coachella Music Festival. The festival will take...
POLITICS
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy