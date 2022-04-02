ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What changes Giants fans can expect at Oracle Park

By Charles Clifford
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – We are just days away from the start of the major league baseball season.

Here in San Francisco, the Giants are hoping for a return to normal after two years of disruptions caused by the pandemic. They are also showing off some ballpark features for fans.

Opening Day for the Giants is still a week away but on Friday, the team and the staff gave KRON4 a preview of some new things that fans can expect to see over the course of the season.

This is the 23rd season that the Giants will play here at Oracle Park.

This year, some of the big changes around the parking include touchless payment systems at all of the vendors allowing folks to pay with their smartphones if they so choose.

Around the park, there are also going to be a lot of new food options this season including veggie pizza slices, fish tacos, and many other new items. The park has also added a new bullpen area where they have batting cages and a speed pitching area.

This was supposed to go in during 2020 but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Fans can also expect to find new T-shirts and hats and things that they can buy. There are also the bobbleheads that will be available throughout the course of the year.

The Giants say they’re very excited to be welcoming fans back in person this year. There won’t be any cardboard cutouts in the stands, all real people. It’s part of a larger effort for the team to get things back to normal.

“With all the pressures we’ve been under in the last couple of years as a society and continue to be under in some other ways. Now it’s refreshing that baseball can hopefully play that role that we’ve played in our community for so long,” San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer told KRON4.

Now for the first time in years, opening day will be played here at Oracle Park. Next Friday’s game starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Giants will face the Marlins.

