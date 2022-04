Round 1 – No. 2 overall. I’m inclined to believe this is going to happen. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league and Malik Willis has the type of skill set that gives him the best chance of any quarterback in this class to be a true difference-maker that the position. There is no prospect that Detroit can pick at No. 2 that would have a greater impact on the team if they reach their ceiling than Willis. He’s worth the swing given his physical traits, makeup, and leadership traits.

