Republican legislators in Florida are reportedly mulling whether to repeal a decades-old arrangement with the Walt Disney Company that effectively allows Disney to regulate the district on which its parks and properties operate.The move comes as Republican officials and Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration condemn the company – the state’s largest private employer and a political heavyweight that has donated tens of thousands of dollars to their campaigns – over its opposition to what opponents have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law.Florida state Rep Spencer Roach announced on Twitter that state legislators met at least twice to discuss...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO