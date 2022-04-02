ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

California law mandating corporate boards have ethnic or LGBT members is ruled unconstitutional

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) – A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law mandating that corporate boards have ethnic or LGBT members violates...

SFGate

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March...
IOWA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional

Iowa’s second attempt to criminalize unauthorized surveillance inside agricultural facilities has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. “Iowa seeks to protect private property rights by singling out for punishment, at least in part, trespassers based on their disfavored viewpoint of agriculture,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose said in her ruling Monday, adding that it’s precisely this intent that other courts have found to be unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
State
California State
NBC News

Maryland judge rules new congressional map unconstitutional

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland judge ruled Friday that the state’s new congressional map is unconstitutional, the first Democratic-drawn map to be struck down by a court this redistricting cycle in what the judge called a “product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”. So far courts have intervened to...
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
Vox

The Supreme Court’s latest religion opinion should reassure liberals

On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Ramirez v. Collier, which involved a death row inmate who sought to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution. Though there are some procedural complexities to the decision, eight justices sided with John Ramirez, the inmate. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
CONGRESS & COURTS

