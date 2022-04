COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale remains undefeated in region play after beating Choctaw Central 6-1 Friday night. Jackson Harper would score a double and advance runner, Bradon Epting to third to get the bases packed. Kade Kennedy would go up to bat next and hit his ball deep passed third base to allow Epting and Harper to score.

LAUDERDALE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO