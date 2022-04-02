ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local anglers prepare for trout season to begin

Millions of fisherman across Pennsylvania are looking forward to the April 2, 2022 start of trout season. It’s also a “nice catch” for local bait and tackle stores.

Bait, hooks, tackle, sinkers, fishing licenses, fisherman bought all of those things as they got ready to hit the streams for the first day for trout season.

“Oh, it’s very good, not only just for us but for the tourism around here. I mean, it’s a big tourist attraction,” said Gary Heubel Jr, Manager at Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle.

Locals gear up for first day of trout season

Will they be seeing more business through trout season, not just the day before?

“I mean, it’s predominantly today and tomorrow, but it could of fizzles out in a couple weeks, especially out here. It doesn’t really down state,” Heubel Jr. said.

FishUSA in Fairview is also seeing supplies flying off the shelves for the start of trout season.

“It’s huge for us as a business because everybody in Pennsylvania gets super excited about trout season. It’s traadition,” said Jake Schneider, FishUSA Pro Shop Supervisor.

Schneider said besides Alaska, Pennsylvania has the most trout water in the country, about 15,000 miles.

“We sell literally everything. I have a warehouse of 43,000 items back there and a lot of it is trout-oriented, so they are coming into the pro shop and just getting set up. Most are them are leaving town, they are going to south Pennsylvania and fishing a lot of the awesome water down there,” Schneider said.

Great weather is not in the forecast for Saturday, but will this prevent fisherman from hitting the waters?

“It will probably impact the fair weather guys for sure. As far as the diehards, they are still going to be out there,” Heubel Jr. said.

For more information on the start of 2022 Trout Season, click here,

