North Carolina put an end to Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career last night with a thrilling 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils at the Final Four in New Orleans. While a lot of the focus after the game was rightfully on Coach K (including a weird tweet by Nike), the Tar Heels deserve a ton of respect for beating Duke and advancing to the national championship game for the first time since 2017.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO