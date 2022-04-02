ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville lawyer holds free workshops to help restore voting rights

By Archie Snowden
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville lawyer is helping to give people convicted of a felon a second chance at life. Thanks to The Redeemer Act passed last year by Governor Kay Ivey, some former felons are allowed to vote; however, some may not know where to start.

Alabama was one of only a few states that banned felons from voting for life until 2014 when legislators passed an initiative giving felons who have served their sentences only some of the right-to-vote back to them.

“For the longest time, Alabama had no way to get any type of criminal record off of your record even if you were arrested and never charged or charged and it was dismissed, you were stuck with that on your record,” said Bradford Ladner, a criminal defense attorney based in Birmingham.

Last April, Governor Ivey signed into law a new expungement law. An expungement is like an annulment – it essentially means that the prosecution never happened. In the state of Alabama, individuals convicted of a felony are still eligible to vote unless they are convicted of a crime of evil intent. However, some may not know that.

“Especially given that there’s a certain portion of the population here who has been historically targeted,” said Raven Perry-Beach of Beach Law Practice in Huntsville.

Beach says that she’s heard a once-convicted felon tell her that they could not vote because of their record. She decided to use her passion for helping people to assist others in knowing their right to vote, while teaching expungement law: All free of charge.

“This gives them the opportunity to go in and get a new lease on life,” said Beach.

With the expungement law already in place, the Redeemer Act expanded the voter rights for convicted felons. Despite the law, Alabama has one the highest African American voter disenfranchisement rates in the country.

“Not only do we want to give people a second chance, but we want people to be able to get out there and vote,” Beach stated. “I mean, it’s election season.”

Madison County Commissioner Violet Edwards will host the free workshops starting on June 13 at 5 p.m. at District Six Community Room at 3210 Hi-Lo Circle, Huntsville, Ala. 35811.

