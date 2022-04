Members of Nashville’s Hindu community celebrated the coming of Spring over the weekend with Holi, a Hindu holiday also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colors or the Festival of Love. About 400 people gathered at Sri Saibaba Temple in Antioch, dancing and splashing each other with colored powder dye. Pink, blue, […] The post Nashville Hindus celebrate Spring with Holi appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO