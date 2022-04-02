ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old will serve 8 years for fatal DUI crash in Norfolk

By Sarah Fearing
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old woman will serve eight years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left two women dead in 2021.

Tahlia Courtney Ricks, 22, was sentenced Friday to eight years with six years suspended for aggravated involuntary manslaughter, six years with four years suspended for involuntary manslaughter, and 12 months with 12 months suspended for driving under the influence, according to a Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Ricks pleaded guilty in December 2021 to involuntary vehicular manslaughter and involuntary aggravated vehicular manslaughter, as well as one count of driving while intoxicated.

According to police, the crash happened just south of the Granby Street Bridge on May 2, 2021.

Two women with serious injuries, 19-year-old Sateya N. Baker and 25-year-old Jendaya C. Hunter, were pronounced dead at the hospital soon after they were transported.

Ricks, and her third passenger, 20-year-old woman Jaspreet Hunter, suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors said the crash happened in the early morning hours following Jendaya Hunter’s 25th birthday.

Ricks was driving down Granby Street with her three passengers just before 2 a.m. Ricks had consumed about a half bottle of rum and some vodka shots that night. Police found she was over the legal limit to drive, the news release said.

Ricks had been swerving and driving too fast, and both Jaspreet and Jendaya Hunter asked her to slow down. Jendaya Hunter also offered to drive, but Ricks declined the offer.

Ricks said “No, I got it. I’m good. I’m not that drunk.” Jaspreet Hunter then tried to put her seatbelt on.

Moments after that interaction, Ricks drove through the construction zone on the Granby Street Bridge t more than 50 mph — twice the speed limit — and lost control of the car.

She ran over the sidewalk and hit a utility pole head-on at the intersection of Granby Street and Llewelyn Avenue.

The utility pole snapped and spun the car around to face oncoming traffic.

The news release said Jaspreet Hunter still uses a walking boot and still cannot work.

When police arrived on scene, they smelled alcohol coming from Ricks. She said she only had a margarita two hours before the crash.

A blood alcohol test later showed Ricks’ BAC to be at .12, over the legal limit of .08.

Crash data later showed the vehicle was going 58 mph five seconds before impact.

Ricks pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2021, to one felony aggravated involuntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Ms. Ricks’ bad choices have cost two young women their lives, left another young woman gravely injured, and broken the hearts of victims in two families,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “In a world full of taxis, rideshares, and designated drivers, Ms. Ricks could have avoided committing this crime. Let Ms. Ricks’ convictions serve as a reminder to everyone that, if you choose to drink, do not drive, because by the time you sober up and realize that you have killed someone, it is too late.”

