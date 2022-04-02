ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local artists show support for Ukraine with Portland art installation

By Norah Hogan
WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine — A group of projection artists called LumenARRT! showed their support for Ukrainians with an art installation in Monument Square titled "Peace in Ukraine." After noticing that a lot of local artists were creating art about...

