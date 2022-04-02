Local artists show support for Ukraine with Portland art installation

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Headlines
THE ART PATRON AND COLLECTOR NANCY LANE, the Studio Museum in Harlem‘s longest-serving trustee, died last week at the age of 88, the New York Times reports. Lane, Sam Roberts writes, “was one of the rare Black women in the 1970s to rise in the corporate ranks,” working at the National Urban League, Chase Manhattan, and Johnson & Johnson , where she was the first woman to become vice president of human resources, in 1976. She joined the Studio Museum’s board in 1973, after being a volunteer, and remained on it until her death. Explaining how...
Comments / 0