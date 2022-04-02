ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

ICT Culture Fest: Students at South celebrate diversity

By Sam Montero
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of students in the Air Capital are working to make an impact in the community.

ICT Culture Fest

The Multicultural Leadership Association at South High is a club that began just over a year ago. Their goal is to form bonds with people from all different backgrounds, so they decided to plan the ICT Culture Fest, an event for everyone.

“We’re here to promote diversity in our community at school, especially because we feel like there’s not a lot of celebration of diversity. So we want to create a safe space,” said Ali Nguyen, the Co-Director of MCLA.

Ali said ICT Culture Fest has been one year in the making.

“I think it’s overall a good thing to celebrate, like where you come from, especially with other people that don’t have the same background as you,” continued Nguyen.

Ellie Vizcarra Bedoy, the Director of Outreach at the club, she couldn’t agree more with Ali.

“Some people think that you can’t really be a part of it. You can’t really get to know people with their culture because it wasn’t what you were raised with. However, I feel like when you spread that cultural diversity, you kind of make new connections, and then a new culture is formed by mixing cultures,” mentioned Ellie.

ICT Culture Fest was designed with that in mind.

“We want people to know that, aside from our differences, we can all unite together as one community,” added Ellie.

This is the first year the event will be celebrated. Ali and Ellie hope it will remain a tradition long after they graduate.

“So I really hope we do have this be an annual thing and carry it on throughout many, many years at South,” stated Ali.

“And we hope that one day we see cultural clubs in every school,” concluded Ellie.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. at South High on Saturday, April 2. There will be live performances, music, food, and vendors representing Wichita’s diverse communities.

