ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Baseball Roundup: United, Martin take down rivals

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QP1T0_0exAoP6h00
United High School’s baseball team cheers after a home run during a game against Alexander High School, Friday, April 1, 2022 at the UISD Student Activity Complex. (Danny Zaragoza /Laredo Morning Times)

The United Longhorns defeated the Alexander Bulldogs 7-2 on Friday night behind two home runs from Matt Rangel and Josh Linn and a complete game from A.J. Sanchez.

This closes out the first half of District 30-6A play as Alexander now sits alone in second place with a 4-2 record and United is in third at 3-3.

Alexander jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after an error allowed a run to score in the first frame, but in the second inning, Rangel hit a two-run home run to give United a 2-1 advantage.

The Longhorns would add another run to make it 3-1 going into the bottom of the second.

That was in reality all Sanchez would need as he tossed seven strong innings facing relatively little trouble throughout the night.

Just a sophomore, Sanchez was on the mound in all three of United’s wins in the first half of district play — a 1-0 win over United South, an 8-1 win over LBJ and Friday night’s win.

“He’s a good one,” head coach Rudy Saldivar said. “They had some runners on right from the beginning, but he kept his composure.

“The kid competes. That’s what he does.”

While Sanchez was keeping a solid Alexander lineup at bay, Josh Linn made sure to put the game out of reach.

The centerfielder first hauled in an impressive catch on a deep fly ball near the flag pole deep in the outfield and then hit a three-run homer to make the lead 7-1 and put it almost entirely out of reach.

Alexander added another run the fifth inning when Rocco Garza-Gongora scored on a single by Ciro Benavides and a bad bounce at home plate, but that was all the Bulldogs could muster in this one.

Martin 7, Cigarroa 1

The Tigers rebounded from their 3-1 loss to Cigarroa on Tuesday and took down their rival 7-1 on Friday.

This is the second win in three games for the Tigers as they also took down Roma 6-1 last Friday.

Martin jumped out to an early lead in this one scoring three runs in the first inning as Aldo Alarcon started the game with a single, then Azael Perez reached on an error and Maximiliano Gomez drove both of them in on a double.

Alejandro Cazarez followed that up two batters later with a single driving in Gomez’s courtesy runner to make it 3-0 Martin before Cigarroa had even had a chance to pick up a bat.

In the second inning the Tigers added two more runs first when Ruben Hernandez singled to start the inning and came around to score on an Alarcon triple.

Perez then drove in Alarcon on a sacrifice fly to make the lead 5-0.

That was more than enough for Perez on the mound as he tossed seven inning allowing just one unearned run and on two hits while striking out five.

He did all of that on an impressive 74 pitches.

Martin and Cigarroa now each have a day off as the Tigers face Mission Veterans Memorial on Friday and Cigarroa will take on La Joya Palmview.

United South 10, LBJ 2 (Saturday)

The United South Panthers are getting back on track in District 30-6A play as they won their second game in a row in district with a 10-2 defeat of LBJ on Saturday.

After starting off district 1-3 and struggling to score runs, United South has now scored 21 runs in its last two games — both wins — and now sit at 3-3 in district in a tie with United, Nixon and Del Rio who for third place behind Alexander at 4-2. Eagle Pass is all alone in first at 5-1, but it also just lost a game to Del Rio, so the district is wide open.

On Saturday the Panthers used consistent offense to defeat LBJ scoring runs in five of seven innings played including at least two in three of those.

Oscar Gonzalez (2 for 4, four RBIs), Daniel Ruiz (3 for 4, two RBIs) and Sariel Marrero (1 for 1, 3 RBIs) led the way for the Panthers in the game accounting for every run driven in during the win.

Victor Trevino also went 3 for 3 with a walk and a run scored completing a perfect day at the plate.

Trevino also tossed three hitless innings in relief earning the save behind Mauricio Navarro who tossed four innings of two-run (one earned) ball.

United South now has a week off before taking on United on Friday.

Comments / 0

Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

1K+

Followers

563

Posts

255K+

Views

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander boys’ golf win District 30-6A title

The Alexander Bulldogs dominated their way to a District 30-6A golf title this week winning by more than 50 shots to lock up a spot in the regional tournament. Faraon Garcia and Nicolas Rocha led the way for the Bulldogs finishing first and second in the tournament with scores of 148 and 151 which were good for 4-over par and 7-over par over the course of two days. The Bulldogs won the title with a team score of 624 which beat on the second-place finishing team united by 56 shots...
GOLF
Laredo Morning Times

United, Alexander take home district tennis titles

Alexander and United took home the team title at the District 30-6A tennis tournament that was held in Laredo this weekend. The Alexander girls won the district championship with 36.5 points while United took second with 32.5 to edge out Del Rio with 32 points. Fourth place went to United South (20) followed by Eagle Pass (12), Nixon (2) and LBJ (1.5). "We are really proud of the girls for playing so well in the district tournament," Alexander head coach Eddie Cuellar said. "Everyone contributed to this win. They set the goal at the beginning of the year to...
LAREDO, TX
Salina Post

Cloud baseball splits with Butler Community College

EL DORADO - Nearly putting together a seventh-inning rally before falling by a final of 4-2 in game one, the Cloud County Community College baseball team would make sure there was no need to complete a late comeback in game two against Butler Community College by scoring 10 of the first 14 runs in the game to earn a 13-11 win and split a series-opening doubleheader at McDonald Stadium in El Dorado on Thursday.
EL DORADO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Laredo, TX
Education
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Education
Laredo, TX
Sports
KBTX.com

Vikings stay unbeaten in district play

BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Viking baseball team improved to 6-0 in district play and 13-2 overall with a 10-0 win over Killeen Ellison at the Viking Athletic complex on Friday night. Eric Perez picked up the win for the Vikings throwing four innings, striking out 6 and only giving...
BRYAN, TX
Tribune-Review

2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

This was a history-making year for WPIAL boys basketball with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leading the way. The record-setting Chargers were one of three teams that won a WPIAL title with an undefeated record, joining Quaker Valley and Laurel Highlands. All three championships squads are represented here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 boys basketball all-stars.
BASKETBALL
Laredo Morning Times

Look fastball, adjust: United’s approach leads to 2 big home runs, win over Alexander

When Texas A&M International University started recruiting Alexander righty Emir Encalada, his ability to pound the strike zone with his fastball was a huge focus for the Dustdevils. "The ability to move the fastball around the strike zone," TAMIU head coach Philip Middleton said of Encalada. "Strikeouts are king and he has the ability to strike hitters out, so that's something we look for in amateur pitchers, young pitchers - can they strike people out? And you're not going to strike people out if you're not in the strike zone." Friday night in Alexander's matchup with rival United,...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Martinez ‘blessed’ to be South’s new basketball coach

It was going to take the right circumstance for Jorge Martinez to become a head basketball coach again. He was happy being an assistant coach with the Nixon Mustangs, helping them win a share of the District 30-6A title and a regional quarterfinals berth this past season. But when the United South head coaching job opened this offseason, he felt compelled to apply. "Being at Nixon the past two years gave me the itch again to be a head coach again," Martinez said. "There's great kids at (United) South. I just felt it was a good situation that...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#United High School#Alexander High School#Uisd#The United Longhorns
Laredo Morning Times

Panthers, Mustangs play classic

United South is a resilient team and has been taught to never give up no matter how grim things might look or what the scoreboard might read. The Lady Panthers were down 11-9 to Nixon heading into their final at-bat in a key District 30-6A game at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday night. "These girls have been resilient, and it has been their goal from the very beginning," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "They have been playing for each other, in a sense that they are never going to go down without a fight....
NIXON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Cigarroa boys’ doubles wins team’s first district title since 1985

Cigarroa tennis has made strides under coach Josue Montoya and the program just took another step in the right direction. Last year the team earned a regional berth. This past week senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys' doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13. "Lethan and Mark have been hardworking and competitive since Day 1," Montoya said. "This past summer they set a goal to qualify for regionals. Their hard work, determination and competitive spirit has resulted in a District Championship. Lethan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Bulldogs advance once again

The Bulldogs can break out their dance moves once again. Alexander is going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from Del Rio in the Regional Quarterfinal at Alamo Stadium. The Bulldogs ratcheted up their efforts on offense and defense and withstood the loss of Carlo Fernandez de Juaregui to an ankle injury on the way to a 2-1 victory. The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the 78th minute, fans knew it would take nothing short of an all-time collapse to...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
563
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy