Baseball Roundup: United, Martin take down rivals

United High School’s baseball team cheers after a home run during a game against Alexander High School, Friday, April 1, 2022 at the UISD Student Activity Complex. (Danny Zaragoza /Laredo Morning Times)

The United Longhorns defeated the Alexander Bulldogs 7-2 on Friday night behind two home runs from Matt Rangel and Josh Linn and a complete game from A.J. Sanchez.

This closes out the first half of District 30-6A play as Alexander now sits alone in second place with a 4-2 record and United is in third at 3-3.

Alexander jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after an error allowed a run to score in the first frame, but in the second inning, Rangel hit a two-run home run to give United a 2-1 advantage.

The Longhorns would add another run to make it 3-1 going into the bottom of the second.

That was in reality all Sanchez would need as he tossed seven strong innings facing relatively little trouble throughout the night.

Just a sophomore, Sanchez was on the mound in all three of United’s wins in the first half of district play — a 1-0 win over United South, an 8-1 win over LBJ and Friday night’s win.

“He’s a good one,” head coach Rudy Saldivar said. “They had some runners on right from the beginning, but he kept his composure.

“The kid competes. That’s what he does.”

While Sanchez was keeping a solid Alexander lineup at bay, Josh Linn made sure to put the game out of reach.

The centerfielder first hauled in an impressive catch on a deep fly ball near the flag pole deep in the outfield and then hit a three-run homer to make the lead 7-1 and put it almost entirely out of reach.

Alexander added another run the fifth inning when Rocco Garza-Gongora scored on a single by Ciro Benavides and a bad bounce at home plate, but that was all the Bulldogs could muster in this one.

Martin 7, Cigarroa 1

The Tigers rebounded from their 3-1 loss to Cigarroa on Tuesday and took down their rival 7-1 on Friday.

This is the second win in three games for the Tigers as they also took down Roma 6-1 last Friday.

Martin jumped out to an early lead in this one scoring three runs in the first inning as Aldo Alarcon started the game with a single, then Azael Perez reached on an error and Maximiliano Gomez drove both of them in on a double.

Alejandro Cazarez followed that up two batters later with a single driving in Gomez’s courtesy runner to make it 3-0 Martin before Cigarroa had even had a chance to pick up a bat.

In the second inning the Tigers added two more runs first when Ruben Hernandez singled to start the inning and came around to score on an Alarcon triple.

Perez then drove in Alarcon on a sacrifice fly to make the lead 5-0.

That was more than enough for Perez on the mound as he tossed seven inning allowing just one unearned run and on two hits while striking out five.

He did all of that on an impressive 74 pitches.

Martin and Cigarroa now each have a day off as the Tigers face Mission Veterans Memorial on Friday and Cigarroa will take on La Joya Palmview.

United South 10, LBJ 2 (Saturday)

The United South Panthers are getting back on track in District 30-6A play as they won their second game in a row in district with a 10-2 defeat of LBJ on Saturday.

After starting off district 1-3 and struggling to score runs, United South has now scored 21 runs in its last two games — both wins — and now sit at 3-3 in district in a tie with United, Nixon and Del Rio who for third place behind Alexander at 4-2. Eagle Pass is all alone in first at 5-1, but it also just lost a game to Del Rio, so the district is wide open.

On Saturday the Panthers used consistent offense to defeat LBJ scoring runs in five of seven innings played including at least two in three of those.

Oscar Gonzalez (2 for 4, four RBIs), Daniel Ruiz (3 for 4, two RBIs) and Sariel Marrero (1 for 1, 3 RBIs) led the way for the Panthers in the game accounting for every run driven in during the win.

Victor Trevino also went 3 for 3 with a walk and a run scored completing a perfect day at the plate.

Trevino also tossed three hitless innings in relief earning the save behind Mauricio Navarro who tossed four innings of two-run (one earned) ball.

United South now has a week off before taking on United on Friday.