Pocatello, ID

Windstorms forecast to hammer East Idaho Saturday, Monday and Tuesday

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

Tropical storm strength winds are forecast to pound East Idaho on Saturday and then again on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory has been declared for much of the region from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday warning the public about the expected winds of up to 45 mph. Gusts that strong can make driving a vehicle difficult and turn unsecured objects into dangerous projectiles.

The hazards are expected to be even worse when a second windstorm hits East Idaho Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, likely bringing gusts of up to 60 mph and possibly even stronger to much of the region. Winds this powerful could make driving a vehicle very difficult and possibly dangerous, could cause downed trees and power lines, and could even cause blowing dust that will reduce visibility.

East Idaho's higher mountains as well as lower elevation areas such as the Idaho National Laboratory, Atomic City, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Firth, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to be hardest hit by the winds.

The central Idaho mountains including the Salmon, Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Stanley, Challis and Mackay areas are forecast to be hit by winds of up to 35 mph from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and up to 50 mph Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The higher peaks in the central mountains could experience much stronger gusts depending on the severity of the windstorms.

