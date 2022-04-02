ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Deputies: Woman pretends to shop, then robs Macon Dollar General

By Tucker Sargent
41nbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a dollar store Friday night. Deputies say a...

Catherine battle
2d ago

alot of people want to be in jail/ dead/ or in prison instead living the life free 🤔 until God call them of this earth 🌎

Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Thomaston Road Dollar General store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General, located at 6369 Thomaston Road Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 9 p.m., a woman with green and purple hair came into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register. After getting an unknown amount of cash, she ran away from the store and drove off in a Nissan Cube.
