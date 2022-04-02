Deputies: Woman pretends to shop, then robs Macon Dollar General
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a dollar store Friday night. Deputies say a...www.41nbc.com
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that happened at a dollar store Friday night. Deputies say a...www.41nbc.com
alot of people want to be in jail/ dead/ or in prison instead living the life free 🤔 until God call them of this earth 🌎
Comments / 1