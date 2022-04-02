Sheriff’s office ‘Rodeo’ lassos 14 Wilson County drug suspects

Suspects arrested in Operation: The Rodeo include, in the top row from left, Kenneth Brian Blackmon, Dustin Earl Boykin, La’Kimberly Kisha Chisholm, Jonathan Dale High, David Allen Leal and Brendan Alan Hurley. In the bottom row from left are Brandon Tyler Godbey, Kristal Torres Cruz, Aurelio Gonzales, Douglas Maurice Smith, Stephanie Farmer Ruffin and Amber Leigh Petrick.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies rounded up 14 people on drug charges last month in an enforcement campaign dubbed “Operation: The Rodeo.”

The blitz of arrests followed several months of investigations in the sheriff’s office’s Special Operations Division. Suspects are accused of having and selling drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

“Operation: The Rodeo was initated to rein in drug dealers who continue to be bullheaded and sell this poison in Wilson County,” Sheriff Calvin Woodard said in a Friday statement. “We are not playing with them and will never tolerate or accept the distribution, trafficking and victimization effects of illegal drugs. We will continue our efforts in making a safe Wilson County.”

Deputies worked to identify and gather evidence against people accused of selling drugs before obtaining arrest warrants and rounding up the suspects. Citizen complaints and confidential tips sent through the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app prompted some of the investigations, according to sheriff’s Chief of Staff Wanda Samuel.

The free application for smartphones and tablets launched in September 2020 and includes listings of current jail inmates and pretrial detainees, general information about the sheriff’s office and a messaging system that allows people to send tips. To download the app, search for “Wilson County Sheriff NC” in the Apple and Android app stores.

Following are the names, ages, addresses, charges and bond amounts for those arrested during Operation: The Rodeo. Addresses are in Wilson unless otherwise specified.

• Alberto Rodriguez, 28, 7323 St. Mary’s Church Road, Lucama; possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 secured bond.

• Kenneth Brian Blackmon, 43, 3240 Turnage Road; five counts of felony selling heroin; $30,000 secured bond.

• Douglas Maurice Smith, 49, 702 N. Reid St.; felony selling heroin; $5,000 unsecured bond.

• Jonathan Dale High, 35, 5016 Haynes Place; felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 secured bond.

• Wesley Ungerer, 26, 7260 Boykin Road, Sims; felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia; written promise to appear in court.

• Brandon Tyler Godbey, 29, 7804 Pelt Road, Stantonsburg; felony selling heroin; $3,000 secured bond.

• Stephanie Farmer Ruffin, 40, 500 Church St., Black Creek; felony possession of methamphetamine and possesion of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 secured bond.

• David Allen Leal, 34, 7428 St. Mary’s Church Road, Lucama; felony possession of cocaine; $5,000 secured bond.

• Aurelio Gonzales, 35, 8254 Harrell Store Road, Kenly; possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 secured bond.

• La’Kimberly Kisha Chisholm, 31, 153 Mangums Drive, Wendell; two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 secured bond.

• Brendan Alan Hurley, 23, 5323 Skyland Loop; felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,000 secured bond.

• Dustin Earl Boykin, 36, 7115 Fate Road, Lucama; felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 secured bond.

• Kristal Torres Cruz, 40, 401 Kenan St.; possession of cocaine; written promise to appear in court.

• Amber Leigh Petrick, 33, 1815 U.S. 301; felony selling methamphetamine; $10,000 secured bond.

All suspects facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.