Kansas may have entered this year’s NCAA Tournament as the least-heralded No. 1 seed, but they sure have turned out to be the best team in the Big Dance thus far. The Jayhawks whipped the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 on Saturday to lock up a spot in Monday’s championship game. They got out to an early 10-0 start, setting the tone for a dominant in which they led every single minute of the game.

