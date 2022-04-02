HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUNDUP for April 1

Odessa High School’s Jayven Gonzales (14) strikes out in the second inning against San Angelo Central Tuesday afternoon at Pressly Field. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

Another victory for the Bronchos

MIDLAND Zorian Del Real and Isaac Rodriguez struck out 10 batters to help the Odessa High baseball team defeat Midland High 6-1 in District 2-6A play Friday at Zachery Field.

An RBI single from Wiki DeLeon gave the Bronchos a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, with Tristian Ramos extending the advantage after reaching home plate in the fourth.

The Bronchos built their lead up to 4-0 before a Landry Walls RBI single helped the Bulldogs avoid the shutout in the sixth.

Odessa High added two more runs in the seventh to secure the victory and control of the series over Midland High after grabbing a 5-1 win Tuesday at Pressly Field.

Odessa High (13-10-1 overall, 5-6 district) will face Abilene High at 5 p.m. April 8 in Abilene.

Late comeback

ABILENE After trailing by four runs early, the Permian baseball team rallied to maintain its unbeaten District 2-6A mark with a 9-4 win over Abilene High Friday on the road.

The Eagles took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first to gain early control of the contest, extending their advantage when Daniel Gebhart reached home plate in the second.

Permian started chipping away at the deficit when a sacrifice fly from Gus McKay drove in Xavier Melendez in the top of the fourth.

An RBI single from Peyton Gregory on the following at bat scored Caleb Boswell.

McKay and Gregory were key players for the Panthers, recording important base hits to help them tie the game up in the top of the sixth.

The Panthers went on to secure the win with five runs in the seventh, recording 13 hits and overcoming four errors.

Permian (22-3 overall, 11-0) will face San Angelo Central at 4:30 p.m. April 8 at McCanlies Field.

Shutout

For the second time this season, the Odessa High softball team was held scoreless against Midland High.

This time, the Lady Dawgs came away with a 6-0 victory over the Lady Bronchos in District 2-6A play Friday at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Alex Aguilar’s pitching played a big part in keeping Odessa High off the board, allowing two hits and recording 12 strikeouts in the contest.

The Lady Dawgs didn’t open the scoring until the top of the fourth inning when Breigh Houser and Liliana Garza reached home plate.

Garza extended the Midland High advantage with a solo home run in the sixth and the Lady Dawgs added two more runs in the seventh.

Midland High defeated Odessa High in their first matchup of the season by a 3-0 score on March 8.

Odessa High (8-8-1 overall, 3-4 district) will continue district action against San Angelo Central at 6:30 p.m. April 8 in San Angelo.

Slowed down

ABILENE The Permian softball team couldn’t overcome an early deficit against Abilene High, falling 8-3 in District 2-6A play Friday on the road.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Celina Loftin helped the Lady Panthers gain some momentum by reaching home plate in the top of the second.

The Lady Eagles pulled away in the following frame with a two-run homer from Jazlynn Cantu, which was immediately followed by a solo home run from Bre Barajas.

Permian trimmed the deficit again in the top of the fifth with a score from Emma Chavez and an RBI single from Mackenzei Bernal, but it wasn’t enough as Abilene High scored three unanswered runs to seal the win.

The Lady Panthers (17-12 overall, 3-4 district) will host Wolfforth Frenship at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at the Ratliff Softball Complex.