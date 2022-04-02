Preview: Sacramento Republic FC faces Monterey Bay FC for first official meeting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC continues a three-game home stand Saturday when they welcome Monterey Bay FC to Heart Health Park.

It will be the first official meeting between the two clubs, as the squads previously played each other in a preseason friendly on March 5. Sacramento defeated Monterey Bay 3-2 at home in the friendly.

The Republic FC is coming off a 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa on March 27 where Duke Lacroix nailed the game-winner in the 87th minute. It was a much-needed victory after a 2-0 shutout against the San Diego Loyal SC the previous week.

Douglas Martinez had a goal on a penalty kick in the first half and had an assist on Lacroix’s score. Martinez was awarded USL Championship Team of the Week honors for his performance.

As for Monterey Bay, the Central Coast club claimed their first win in history with a 3-2 victory over the Oakland Roots SC last Saturday. In its previous two contests, Monterey Bay fell 4-2 to Phoenix Rising FC on March 12 and 1-0 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on March 19.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is slated to start at 7 p.m. on FOX40.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app , smart TVs or FOX40.com .

Matches will also be available on the following:

FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2

Comcast Cable channel 382

Charter Communications channel 199

Volcano Vision channel 441

Consolidated Communications channel 172

Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

