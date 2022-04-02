ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri House bill would help eliminate lead in school drinking water

By Michael Van Schoik
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some Missouri lawmakers are working to eliminate dangerous levels of lead in school drinking water. One Missouri House bill would require schools to test their drinking water for the poisonous toxin, and then mitigate the issue if dangerous levels are found. That mitigation would include replacing old...

www.ky3.com

